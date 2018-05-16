Always Best Care of Jacksonville Celebrates National Military Appreciation Month With Online Care Package Drive To Support Troops Overseas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Military Appreciation Month, Always Best Care of Jacksonville, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, has joined forces with Operation Support Our Troops America (OSOTA), to host an online care package drive in support of American soldiers overseas. Now through Memorial Day, May 28, local residents can give back to members of the military serving abroad by visiting www.yougivegoods.com/abc-supports-the-military and selecting from a variety of goods to purchase for donation.

"We are thrilled to partner with an organization like Operation Support Our Troops America and encourage families to take part in the online care package drive and help a great cause," said Marlynn Bruno, Always Best Care of Jacksonville franchisee. "Every donation, big or small, helps support the well-being of American soldiers who put their lives at risk to protect us and our great country."

All contributions made to Always Best Care's online care package drive will be sent to U.S. troops overseas at the end of the month. The drive is made possible through YouGiveGoods, an innovative company that connects tangible giving to community needs through a free, easy-to-use online service.

"We are so appreciative of Always Best Care doing a collection drive for us through YouGiveGoods," said Jamie Nelson, Executive Director of Operation Support Our Troops America. "As we continue to have troops deployed in harm's way, the care packages we send show that America has not forgotten them. And the thank you notes and photos we receive each week let us know how much it means to the troops. We thank the local community for their support of this drive and our mission."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and home health care. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information about the charitable initiative, or to learn more about services available through Always Best Care of Jacksonville, please call (904) 701-7660 or visit mbruno@abc-seniors.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

About Operation Support Our Troops America

The mission of OSOT America is to support the morale and well-being of American forces by providing comfort, resources and education to all involved both while deployed and upon the soldier's return. As a volunteer-based non-profit organization, OSOT-America provides the opportunity for community members to express their appreciation and also offer support for our troops. Engaged in the longest war of our country's history, and with our servicemen and women completing multiple tours of duty, OSOT-America is committed to showing them that "We Have NOT Forgotten." Volunteer opportunities are available. Visit www.osotamerica.org for more information. OSOT-America humbly began at the dining room table of president and founder, Deborah Rickert who wanted to support the troops with needed supplies while serving their country and has grown into a non-profit charity with a four star rating from Charity Navigator (www.charitynavigator.org), top ratings from Great Non-Profits (www.greatnonprofits.org), and has received a Platinum Award from Guidestar (www.guidestar.org).

CONTACT:

Marlynn Bruno

Always Best Care of Jacksonville

(904) 701-7660

mbruno@abc-seniors.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/always-best-care-of-jacksonville-celebrates-national-military-appreciation-month-with-online-care-package-drive-to-support-troops-overseas-300649426.html

