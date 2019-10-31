Always Best Care Of San Antonio To Host Annual Free Pet Adoption Event For Seniors, Nov. 9, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care of San Antonio, in partnership with the San Antonio Humane Society, will host a free pet adoption event for local seniors from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2019, at the San Antonio Humane Society located at 4804 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio, TX 78229. The senior care agency has hosted the annual event since 2017 and plans to cover all qualifying adoption fees for dogs and cats adopted by those 60 and older.

"We know that pet companionship allows seniors to live healthier lives and that it can combat a feeling of loneliness and even depression," said Pat O'Kane, owner of Always Best Care of San Antonio. "It's been a real pleasure to partner with the San Antonio Humane Society to ensure that we do our part to help dogs and cats find a loving home, while providing our local seniors with a new friend. We look forward to seeing lots of smiling faces at this event."

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country. Now, Always Best Care of San Antonio in partnership with the San Antonio Humane Society will provide seniors with loving pet companions that will help reduce stress, lower blood pressure and even increase their social interaction.

For more information about the pet adoption event, or to learn more about services available through Always Best Care of San Antonio, please call (201) 772-2277 or visit www.abcnorthernsanantonio.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com .

