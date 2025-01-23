ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES DEBUTS IN CORONA, CALIFORNIA

New Senior Care Franchise Will Provide Compassionate Care to Local Senior Community

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is pleased to announce the opening of a new location based in Corona, California. Led by franchisee Sheena Wallace, the new franchise, located at 1101 California Ave, Suite 100-22, will provide high-quality senior care services, including skilled home health care, non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services to Corona's aging population.

One in 10 people residing in Corona, California is estimated to be over 65. As this figure continues to increase, the demand for high-quality senior care services will become more urgent.

"Compassionate senior care is essential to supporting the independence and dignity of our aging loved ones. I've seen firsthand how services like those provided by Always Best Care can make a real difference for many seniors as they continue to live independently," said Sheena Wallace. "By offering both in-home care and assisted living referral services, we can ensure seniors get the support they need in the environment that's best for them, which is truly fulfilling work."

Prior to opening Always Best Care of Corona, Sheena Wallace worked as a quality assurance manager in the multi-family housing industry in Los Angeles. She earned her bachelor's degree in social welfare from the University of California, Berkeley. With her professional background in housing and urban development, Sheena brings valuable insight and experience to her Always Best Care franchise, understanding the needs and realities of many seniors living at home.

"My experience working with elderly veterans taught me the value of building strong relationships, and my background in leadership, organization, and customer service has prepared me to provide exceptional care and make a meaningful impact in the lives of seniors," said Wallace. "By combining these skills with the support of the Always Best Care system, I look forward to ensuring that seniors in our community receive the support and services they need to live with dignity and independence."

Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care, expressed his trust in Wallace's leadership and experience. "Sheena's dedication to senior care and her passion to serve the members of her community will bring tremendous value to Always Best Care of Corona. I am confident that our senior community in Corona is in excellent hands with Sheena at the helm."

For more information about Always Best Care of Corona, or to schedule a care consultation, call 951-582-2566 or visit www.ChooseAlwaysBestCare.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 29 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

