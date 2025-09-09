ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN RALEIGH

New Senior Care Franchise Will Provide Compassionate Care to Local Senior Community

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is proud to announce the brand's expansion in the area west of Raleigh, North Carolina. Local owner and operator Sanjay Das has acquired two new territories and will now provide services across western Wake County, as well as Pittsboro in Chatham County, Sanford in Lee County, and Pinehurst and Southern Pines in Moore County, along with the surrounding areas.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the state ranks 8th in the nation for population aged 65 and older, making it a prime market for senior care services. With an aging population and a strong need for compassionate, professional support, North Carolina continues to present significant opportunities for the brand's franchise owners.

"As someone who has walked the path of being a family caregiver, I understand how important it is to have trusted support," said Sanjay Das, franchisee. "Our mission has always been to meet the unique needs of seniors we care for and create peace of mind for their families. I'm excited to bring that above and beyond approach to even more communities, since they deserve the personalized care and attention our management and care teams provide."

Das joined Always Best Care in 2013 with the opening of his first franchise in Raleigh. Drawing from his personal experience as a family caregiver, he is deeply committed to creating certainty and hope for seniors and their families while improving lives through quality care. With the addition of his two new territories, Das and his team will continue providing compassionate support services — including independent, assisted living and memory care placement — tailored to the needs of the senior community in Raleigh and its surrounding areas.

The agency specializes in caring for individuals with cognitive conditions such as stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer's, as well as neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS). In addition to direct care, Das and his team of dedicated caregivers help families find new homes for their loved ones when appropriate, ensuring both seniors and their families receive the support they need.

"North Carolina is a key growth state for Always Best Care, and Sanjay's recent expansion demonstrates the strong demand for our services across multiple regions," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care Senior Services. "We're proud to support Sanjay and his team, who are committed to delivering exceptional care to seniors and their families."

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For more information about Always Best Care of Raleigh, Cary and Apex, or to schedule a care consultation, please call (919) 600-2620 or visit alwaysbestcare.com/raleigh/

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 29 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

