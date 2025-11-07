ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES EXPANDS IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

Led by Local Entrepreneurs with Deep Ties to the Area, Always Best Care of Central NJ Provides Compassionate, Family-Owned Senior Care

ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that franchisees Carmen and Gimbert Fernandez have expanded their operations in New Jersey. The husband-and-wife team have assumed ownership of the Monroe Township office, increasing their territory count from four to eight. Located at 13 Roszel Road, Suite C101, Always Best Care of Central New Jersey provides high-quality in-home care and senior living referral services throughout Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Hunterdon, Ocean and Somerset counties.

"We've always been driven by a passion to serve our community and support caregivers who make a genuine impact in seniors' lives," said Gimbert Fernandez, co-owner of Always Best Care of Central NJ. "Central New Jersey is a vibrant and growing community, and we're proud to expand our reach and help even more seniors and their families find comfort and peace of mind."

Carmen and Gimbert Fernandez joined Always Best Care in 2014, combining their diverse professional backgrounds and shared passion for delivering compassionate, high-quality senior care to the Central New Jersey community. With their latest acquisition of the Monroe Township office, Always Best Care of Central New Jersey now encompasses four territories in the Garden State.

Gimbert earned his MBA from Pace University and BA from Rutgers University, bringing more than two decades of leadership experience from some of the region's top pharmaceutical companies. Carmen holds an AS from Berkeley College and attended Rutgers University, drawing on over 10 years in early childhood education and 15 years in asset management with Chase Bank and Union Bank of Switzerland. Together, they've combined their complementary expertise and deep commitment to service to build a trusted, family-owned senior care franchise that continues to grow and make a meaningful impact in the Central New Jersey community.

"We're very proud to lead a team that is dedicated to compassionate service and to helping seniors live independently every day," said Carmen Fernandez.

Since their first opening in 2014, Carmen and Gimbert's Always Best Care agency has become a trusted name in senior care, known for its commitment to professionalism, compassion, and personalized service. The family-owned franchise employs more than 125 certified home health aides (CHHAs) and a team of registered nurses (RNs) who support the delivery of customized, high-quality care. Many team members also hold additional certifications such as Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) and Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA), ensuring that each client receives specialized attention and support.

"Gimbert and Carmen Fernandez exemplify what it means to lead with care and professionalism," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Their dedication to the Central New Jersey community and to their team of caregivers reflects the core values of Always Best Care, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact they continue to make."

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For more information about Always Best Care of Central New Jersey, or to schedule a care consultation, please call 609-455-2886 or visit alwaysbestcare.com/central-new-jersey/

