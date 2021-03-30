Always Best Care Senior Services Is Awarded Grant To Facilitate Rapid COVID-19 Testing

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it has been selected as the only primary non-medical organization to be awarded with a grant to facilitate rapid Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 testing that will further help to ensure the safety of caregivers, clients, patients and their families.

As part of a historic initiative led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD), the Administration awarded a contract for $760 million to global healthcare leader Abbott for delivery of 150 million rapid tests to home health and hospice agencies. While the rapid tests were mostly awarded to home health and hospice agencies, Always Best Care was also selected to be awarded a grant as a leading national non-medical franchise company. Through this initiative, the majority of Always Best Care franchises nationwide now have the ability to administer these tests to their staff. These test allocations allow agencies to test staff once a week and cover staff that visit over 1.8M patients.

"We're grateful to have been selected for this grant in late 2020 and are proud to have been able to roll out these resources so quickly systemwide. This initiative has given our franchise owners the ability to test their dedicated caregivers consistently for COVID-19 in an effort to help ensure their health and safety," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "By getting quality results back so quickly, our franchises have been able to safely care for their clients and vulnerable populations across the United States. We're always striving to go above and beyond to put our staff, clients and the communities we serve first, and this generous grant has allowed us to further do that during such a critical time for our industry."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

