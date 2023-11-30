ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES NOW AVAILABLE IN ORLANDO

News provided by

Always Best Care

30 Nov, 2023, 09:12 ET

Local Entrepreneur Brings Award-Winning Non-Medical Senior Care to Orange, Seminole and Osceola Counties

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced it has opened its fifth location in Florida. Always Best Care of Orlando is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Matías Tarrio Pages and Rocío Condigiani, who recently moved to the area from Santiago de Chile. The new business is licensed to help families throughout Orange, Seminole and Osceola Counties by providing non-medical in-home care and independent and assisted living referral services.

"Rocío and I were ready to make a change, moving with our young son to the United States and going into business for ourselves," said Matías Tarrio Pages, co-owner of Always Best Care of Orlando. "Making an impact on people is what motivates us. Always Best Care is an established brand providing a much-needed service to the community and to a growing senior population."

Always Best Care of Orlando provides homemaker and companion services such as meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation and light housekeeping. Matías and Rocío are building a caregiving team of 20 professionals who are committed to helping local residents maintain a safe, independent and dignified lifestyle. 

Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Matías spent the past 12 years working as an Information Systems Engineer in several industries, including for the largest airline in South America and the largest healthcare network in Chile. Rocío also has a technology background within the electronic commerce, airlines, finance and retail industries. Both graduated from Universidad Tecnológica Nacional of Buenos Aires.

"Orlando has been a favorite vacation spot of ours for years, instantly feeling like home," added Rocío Condigiani, co-owner of Always Best Care of Orlando. "Florida is obviously well-known for having a large senior citizen population. Add to that our love for this city and its surrounding areas, and we feel very fortunate for the opportunity to go into business for ourselves and bring Always Best Care's services to the community."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Always Best Care of Orlando is located in Baldwin Park at 4767 New Broad Street, Ste. 315. For a free evaluation or additional information on services available, call 689-250-6734 or visit www.alwaysbestcareorlandoSE.com

About Always Best Care
Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 AI Virtual Care Agent. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:
Nicole Hunnicutt
Fish Consulting
404-558-4108
[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care

Also from this source

ALWAYS BEST CARE SHARES TIPS TO HELP SENIORS AVOID SEASONAL DEPRESSION

ALWAYS BEST CARE SHARES TIPS TO HELP SENIORS AVOID SEASONAL DEPRESSION

Always Best Care Senior Services caregivers around the country often see their clients experiencing winter and holiday doldrums when the daylight...
ALWAYS BEST CARE OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA EXPANDS SERVICE AREA

ALWAYS BEST CARE OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA EXPANDS SERVICE AREA

Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that local franchise owner...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Senior Citizens

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.