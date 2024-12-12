ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES OPENS NEW LOCATION IN CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY

Experienced Professionals Munirah Ahmad and Steven Thomas Bring Compassionate Senior Care to the Area

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading provider of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise in Gloucester City, New Jersey. Owned and operated by Munirah Ahmad and Steven Thomas, the new office is located at 14 S. Broadway and will serve seniors in Gloucester City, Camden, and surrounding areas.

As New Jersey's senior population continues to grow—projected to reach 24.5% of the state's population by 2030—this new Always Best Care location aims to meet the rising demand for high-quality, compassionate senior care. With Munirah's extensive background in healthcare and Steven's entrepreneurial expertise, the duo brings a unique blend of experience and dedication to their mission of improving the lives of seniors in the community.

"New Jersey's aging population highlights an urgent need for accessible, personalized care," said Munirah Ahmad. "Our goal is to provide a sense of safety and comfort for seniors and their families while helping them age with dignity in their homes. Joining the Always Best Care family allows us to extend this mission to an area we feel is underserved."

Munirah Ahmad holds a BS in Healthcare Administration and an MBA in Healthcare Management. As a registered nurse for 25 years with over seven years of experience as a Quality Improvement Specialist for a PACE program in Pennsylvania, her expertise spans case management, home care, and community health. Steven Thomas, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the transportation industry, identified a critical need for senior non-medical transportation during his time operating an executive car service. Together, their complementary skills form a strong foundation for building a successful home care franchise.

"We were drawn to Always Best Care because of its exceptional reputation and comprehensive franchise support," said Steven Thomas. "This opportunity allows us to fulfill our shared mission of serving the Camden area's senior community with the care and compassion they deserve."

"We are thrilled to welcome Munirah and Steven to the Always Best Care family. Their combined experience in healthcare and business, coupled with their passion for service, makes them an incredible asset to our network," praised Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in Gloucester City and beyond."

Always Best Care of Gloucester City will provide non-medical in-home care, including assistance with daily activities, companionship, and personal care. The office is available to support seniors and their families 24/7, with standard office hours from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a care consultation, contact the office at 856-432-6030 or visit: www.alwaysbestcareCamden.com.

