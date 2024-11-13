Always Best Care Senior Services Welcomes New Owner in Fairfax, Virginia

Inspired by His Father's Cancer Journey, Rashid Farrell Dedicates Career to Serving Fairfax's Senior Community

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that Rashid Farrell has taken ownership of Always Best Care of Fairfax, Virginia. Farrell brings nearly two decades of experience in human resources along with a deeply personal connection to senior care that has inspired his journey in the home care industry.

"My journey with home care began with my own father's battle with cancer," Farrell shared. "During his final stages of life, I witnessed firsthand the incredible difference that compassionate, skilled caregivers made in our family's life. I also had the privilege of caring for him myself, and those experiences left a lasting impression on me. I understand the challenges families face when they need support for their loved ones, and I am honored to continue the legacy of care established here in Fairfax."

Fairfax County is home to a growing senior population:

15.1% of residents currently aged 65 or older, according to the US Census Bureau.

This demographic is projected to reach 17.7% by 2035.

Fairfax County has one of the highest life expectancies in the nation, at 85.2 years.

These statistics highlight the need for sustainable, compassionate care like that offered by Always Best Care that supports seniors in maintaining independence and quality of life as they age.

Farrell's background as an HR professional equips him with critical skills for running a successful home care business, including expertise in recruiting, retention, training, policy development, and attention to detail. With an MBA from Indiana University, Farrell is well-prepared to lead and expand Always Best Care's services in Fairfax. He will also have the ongoing support of the retiring owner, Scott Maguire, who has successfully led the franchise for over 15 years and remains invested in its continued success.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rashid Farrell as the new owner of Always Best Care of Fairfax," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Rashid's personal connection to senior care and his extensive experience in HR make him uniquely qualified to lead this franchise with compassion and professionalism. We're confident that he will make a meaningful impact on the lives of seniors and their families in the community."

Farrell's passion for senior care is influenced by his family's longstanding commitment to healthcare; his mother is a registered nurse, his sister a clinical pharmacist, and his brother a physician assistant. Farrell aims to continue his family's legacy of care through Always Best Care of Fairfax.

For more information or to schedule a care consultation, visit www.AlwaysBestCareFairfax.com

