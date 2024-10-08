ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES WELCOMES NEW OWNER TO WALLINGFORD - NEW HAVEN, CT FRANCHISE

Local Business Leader Makes It His Mission to Provide Compassionate Senior Care to the Community

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that Ariel Calmanovici has taken over ownership of the Always Best Care franchise in Wallingford, Conn. Located at 20 Ives Road, Suite 202B, the Wallingford – New Haven office will continue to provide high-quality senior care services, including non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, under Calmanovici's leadership.

"The need for compassionate senior care is of the utmost importance to me, and I could not be prouder to be joining one of the leading senior care providers in the country," said Ariel Calmanovici. "Always Best Care of Wallingford provides a uniquely important service to one of the most vulnerable populations in our community. I'm honored to give back to my community in this way and to lead a business that put the needs of the seniors in our care first."

Prior to joining the Always Best Care team, Calmanovici led an extensive career in business and executive leadership. In his previous role, he was the CFO of a New Jersey based corporation, where he gathered necessary financial and business management experience to pursue his own venture in entrepreneurship. As the new owner of Always Best Care Senior Services of Wallingford, Ariel is motivated and committed to serving the senior community of the greater New Haven area by fostering a caring environment for their every need.

"Families from all over New Haven and Wallingford rely on us to take care of their loved ones and to provide necessary guidance and assistance to our growing senior population," said Calmanovici. "My goal is to continue providing the level of care that is synonymous and expected from Always Best Care and champion our senior community with the service and reliable attention they deserve."

Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care, expressed his confidence in Calmanovici's leadership: "Ariel's business background and his values of servant leadership will do great things for our Wallingford-New Haven franchise. I have no doubt our New Haven senior community is in good hands."

For more information about Always Best Care of Wallingford, or to schedule a care consultation, call (203) 269-1522 or visit https://alwaysbestcare.com/new-haven.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:

Tammy Delgado

FISH 919 Marketing

919-459-7147

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care