ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES WELCOMES NEW OWNERS TO NORTHWEST CHICAGO FRANCHISE

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that Aiman Abdelmajid and Tarik Silwadi have taken over ownership of the Always Best Care franchise in Northwest Chicago. Located at 2017 W. Irving Park Rd., Ste. 100, the Northwest Chicago office will continue to provide high-quality senior care services, including non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, under the new franchisees' leadership.

As of 2024, the senior population in Chicago was estimated to be more than 360,000. As the population ages and this number continues to grow, the demand for reliable in-home care and senior living services becomes more pertinent to a large portion of Chicago's residents.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to grow our business in such a rewarding industry and with an established brand both within the community and in the senior care industry," said Abdelmajid. "Increasing numbers of seniors and their families prefer in-home senior care services over traditional assisted living facilities. Always Best Care is a trusted leader in this space, offering compassionate, personalized care that allows seniors to age comfortably in their own homes while providing peace of mind to their families."

Prior to joining the Always Best Care team, Abdelmajid worked in cybersecurity sales at Microsoft. His business partner, Tarik Silwadi, grew up at home with a special needs sister, becoming an advocate and supporter of providing comfort and care to people in need at home. As the new owners of Always Best Care Senior Services of Northwest Chicago, the pair are dedicated to serving the senior community of Chicagoland by fostering a caring environment for their every need.

"Our mission is to continue providing the quality of service that is expected from Always Best Care and offer our senior community the care and reliable support they deserve." said Silwadi.

Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care, expressed his confidence in Abdelmajid and Silwadi's leadership: "The growing senior population and their families in Chicagoland are in compassionate hands as Aiman and Tarik head up ownership of Always Best Care's Northwest Chicago office. We welcome them both to the Always Best Care family."

For more information about Always Best Care of Northwest Chicago, or to schedule a care consultation, call (312) 465-6833 or visit www.alwaysbestcareNWChicago.com.

