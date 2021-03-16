alwaysAI Strengthens its Management Team to Increase Awareness and Sales Growth

Jeff Fallis was most recently Vice President of Sales at Blast Motion for the last 5 years where he led the company's transition from early-stage sales to multi-millions in business. Fallis has more than 15 years of senior management experience, including 5 years as VP of Digital Media Sales at Pointstreak Sports Technologies. As a member of the Executive team, Pointstreak successfully executed the sale of the company in early 2016. Prior to joining Pointstreak, he held the position of Director, Digital Media Sales at The Active Network, which filed an IPO in May of 2011. Throughout his career, Fallis has consistently built strong sales teams and effective strategic GTM plans and execution in the technology sector.

"I'm very excited to join the alwaysAI team and look forward to being part of a company so committed to innovation and growth in the Computer Vision industry. I believe alwaysAI's opportunities within the CV space are very unique and I hope to build off of the success they continue to have in the marketplace."

Liz Oz

Liz Oz joins the team bringing extensive experience in branding, design, and management across the marketing mix. Liz spent the past decade running her own design and marketing agency where she helped dozens of companies develop strong brand strategies, and design and execute successful campaigns to significantly raise their revenues. From her experience, she knows how to drive powerful user engagement through great product design and user experience. Before founding her own business, Liz held numerous design and marketing leadership positions in agencies, while cultivating client relationships to improve their market position.

"I'm so excited to be part of this team, full of tech-savvy professionals. This is an amazing time in the marketplace for computer vision - the digital era is just beginning and we're driving innovation at a fast pace," said Liz Oz.

"It is fantastic to bring such strong talent onto the team to help us capture the rapidly growing market for enterprise computer vision. Now even more developers will learn about and use the alwaysAI platform to build and deploy enterprise CV applications," said Marty Beard, Co-founder & CEO.

Jeff Fallis and Liz Oz will both report to the CEO and work out of the San Diego headquarters.

About alwaysAI

alwaysAI provides developers and enterprises a comprehensive platform for building, deploying and managing computer vision applications on IoT devices. We make computer vision come alive on the edge - where work and life happens.

