Alzheimer's Association and the NFL Alumni Association Announce New Partnership to Raise Awareness of Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementia

The Alzheimer's Association and the NFL Alumni Association (NFLA) announced a new partnership today aimed at raising concern and awareness of Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia, while also providing care and support resources for individuals and families impacted by dementia. During the next two years, the Alzheimer's Association will work with the NFL Alumni to deliver education programs and materials to more than 9,000 NFL Alumni members and the public.

"The Alzheimer's Association welcomes the opportunity to work with the NFL Alumni Association to discuss brain health and to increase access to disease-related resources," said Carl V. Hill, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Alzheimer's Association. "NFL Alumni is an important audience and a respected voice to help educate its members and the public on Alzheimer's and other dementia. Working together we will reach more individuals and families with important disease-related information, including how to access care and support services."

To kick-off the partnership, the Alzheimer's Association and NFL Alumni will conduct a one-hour virtual town hall, "Team Up to End Alzheimer's – A Discussion on Brain Health and the Black Community" on August 31. The discussion, featuring Dr. Hill and representatives from the NFL Alumni, will examine brain health in the Black community. Dr. Robert W. Turner II, Ph.D., a former professional football player, who is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Clinical Research and Leadership at the George Washington University, will moderate the discussion. The virtual town hall takes place at 6:30 p.m. (PT) and is open to the public. Interested individuals can register here.

"We are excited to partner with the Alzheimer's Association on this important collaboration because it is central to our brain health and well-being initiative," said Beasley Reece, chief executive officer (CEO), NFL Alumni Association. "The NFL Alumni Association is devoted to enhancing the overall health and productive acuity of retired players, their families, and their communities."

Dementia disease-related educational programs, materials and access to resources will be available to NFL Alumni members nationwide, while grassroots engagement efforts will start in communities in California leading up to Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

In addition to providing disease-related information and resources, the partnership will also work to introduce and educate participants about clinical trial opportunities, particularly in the African American community. Currently, Black Americans are underrepresented in Alzheimer's clinical research. Without appropriate participation by Black Americans and other diverse groups in these trials, it is impossible to get a complete understanding of how racial and ethnic differences may affect efficacy and safety of new treatments.

To bolster community engagement opportunities, the Alzheimer's Association and NFL Alumni are also collaborating with the UC Berkeley School of Social Welfare. This work will seek to educate undergraduate and graduate students on Alzheimer's and other dementia through classroom presentations, providing opportunities for internships and volunteerism and offering a pathway to non-profit career opportunities for these students.

"Our collaboration with Berkeley Social Welfare students is powerful," Dr. Hill said. "These diverse student leaders are committed to improving the lives of vulnerable individuals, families and communities. Providing these students diverse opportunities to engage in our work, while helping and serving communities in need, is exciting and offers many possibilities. We cannot wait to get started."

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

About NFL Alumni Association

Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, the National Football League Alumni is the oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports. Membership includes thousands of retired players, coaches, front office executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and avid fans. A primary mission of NFL Alumni is "Caring for Our Own" as we inform, assist, and serve players in their post-NFL lives. Alumni are offered a diverse package of medical, business, and legal services to help keep them and their families healthy, productive, and connected to the league and their former teammates. NFLA is a non-profit organization.

