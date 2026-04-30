Alzheimer's Association Brings "Unforgettable" from Stage to Screen

—– Film expands reach of acclaimed stage play to raise awareness of Alzheimer's, clinical trial participation and health equity —–

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a powerful and successful national stage tour, the Alzheimer's Association, in partnership with Gdavis Productions and Films, LLC, today announced the release of "Unforgettable" as a film, adapting the acclaimed stage production into a new format to expand its reach and raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

Since its debut in 2022, " Unforgettable " has used culturally resonant storytelling to engage audiences around the realities of Alzheimer's, including early signs of the disease, diagnosis, caregiving challenges, stigma and decisions about clinical trial participation. The production, which tells the story of a family navigating dementia, has helped spark conversations about brain health and the need to address health disparities in communities disproportionately impacted by the disease.

"The success of 'Unforgettable' demonstrates the power of storytelling and the arts to build trust, increase understanding and encourage action around Alzheimer's and other dementia," said Carl V. Hill, Ph.D., MPH, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Alzheimer's Association. "Transitioning from stage to film allows us to extend that impact and bring these important conversations to more people nationwide, in their own communities."

During its national tour, "Unforgettable" was performed in 20 cities, reaching 17,000 new community members. The initiative engaged more than 150 local and national partners and was supported by the Alzheimer's Association's ALZ Health Equity Coalitions, which played a key role in community outreach, engaging more than 5,000 new constituents.

Expanding the Impact: "Unforgettable" on Film

Building on the momentum of the live production, the Alzheimer's Association and Gdavis Productions have adapted "Unforgettable" into a feature–length film. The new format enables broader access to the story and ensures its message can reach audiences beyond traditional theater spaces.

Alzheimer's Association chapters across the country will host in–person and virtual screenings of the film to support community education and dialogue. Screenings are designed to help:

Increase awareness of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

Educate audiences about brain health, early detection and diagnosis.

Encourage participation in clinical trials, particularly among underrepresented populations.

Foster open dialogue, connection, and community support.

"The transition of 'Unforgettable' from stage to film is a natural evolution of its impact," said Garrett Davis, award-winning filmmaker and creator of "Unforgettable." "This format allows the story to live on, reaching new audiences and continuing to inspire dialogue, education and hope for families affected by Alzheimer's disease."

Proven Impact Backed by Research

A recent study evaluating "Unforgettable" published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions found strong engagement and high satisfaction among audience members. Survey results showed that nearly 90% found the production engaging and said they would recommend it to others. Participants also reported increased understanding of dementia warning signs, available support resources, and the importance of diverse participation in clinical trials.

The study also identified persistent barriers to research participation, including fear of risk and lack of information, underscoring the need for culturally tailored education and trusted messengers. Findings suggest that arts-based storytelling can be an effective tool for reducing stigma, increasing awareness and building trust in medical research.

Organizations and communities interested in hosting a screening can view the film's trailer and request a screening.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association