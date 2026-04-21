New Alzheimer's Association Report: Americans Care Deeply About Brain Health but Most Don't Know How to Maintain It

Key Takeaways

Nearly nine in 10 U.S. adults (88%) say maintaining brain health as they age is very important, and 99% say it is at least as important as physical health.

Yet only 9% say they know a lot about how to maintain their brain health.

The number of people living with clinical Alzheimer's dementia in America continues to rise, with an estimated 7.4 million affected.

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans say brain health is a top priority as they age, ranking it as important as — or more important than — physical health. Yet a major gap remains between awareness and action, according to findings from the 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report and a nationwide survey released today by the Alzheimer's Association.

Nearly all adults ages 40 and older surveyed for the report (99%) say maintaining brain health — how well individuals think, learn and remember — is at least as important as physical health. Yet only 9% say they know a lot about how to maintain it. More than two-thirds worry about their brain health and about developing Alzheimer's disease or other types of dementia. While most believe lifestyle behaviors are very important for brain health, fewer than half strongly link these behaviors with reducing the risk of Alzheimer's or other dementias.

Findings of the survey of more than 3,800 U.S. adults ages 40 and older are included in an accompanying special report, Brain Health in America: Understanding and Supporting Lifelong Cognitive Health . An estimated 7.4 million Americans are currently living with clinical Alzheimer's dementia.

"Americans care deeply about their brain health and say that midlife is the key time to start taking steps to support it," said Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., senior vice president of Medical & Scientific Relations for the Alzheimer's Association. "But many don't know where to start and are looking for clear guidance on actions they can take."

The findings highlight Americans' strong interest in protecting their brain health, and the need for clearer, practical guidance on how to do it. Other survey results show:

Most believe lifestyle behaviors such as diet, physical activity and sleep play an important role in maintaining brain health, but fewer connect these behaviors with reducing dementia risk:

Three-quarters (75%) say lifestyle behaviors are very important for maintaining brain health as they age. Only 46% say lifestyle behaviors are very important in reducing the risk of Alzheimer's and other types of dementia.

When asked about specific habits that support brain health, they most often cite: Protecting against head injury (82%) Not smoking (72%) Managing stress (71%) Treating depression (71%)



While adults age 40 and older overwhelmingly believe healthy behaviors support brain health, many do not practice them consistently:

Nearly all (99%) believe lifestyle behaviors such as sleep, diet, physical exercise and mentally stimulating activities are important for brain health, but engagement is inconsistent: Sleep: Only half (50%) report getting at least seven hours of sleep daily or most days. Diet: Slightly more than a third (39%) say they eat a healthy, balanced diet daily or most days. Mental stimulation: More than four in 10 (42%) engage in mentally stimulating activities daily or most days, such as reading puzzles or learning something new. Physical activity: Only about a third (34%) say they get physical activity daily or most days, while 30% report doing so less than weekly or never.



Adults are very interested in programs designed to support brain health, but barriers remain:

Nearly three-quarters of adults (73%) say they would be interested in participating in programs designed to support brain health. They are most likely to participate in: Cognitive exercises (57%) Health monitoring (46%) Nutrition (36%) Physical activity (26%)

They prefer flexible formats that give them control over their participation: More than four in 10 adults (40%) prefer self-guided activities at home. Nearly the same (38%) prefer hybrid formats combining self-guided and in-person sessions. Only 8% favor fully in-person programs with coaches and peers.

Cost is the biggest factor driving the decision to participate in a brain health lifestyle program (73%), followed by program location (67%), personal motivation (59%) and insurance coverage (58%).

Midlife is a key time to act for better brain health:

Many adults identify midlife (ages 35-64) as a critical window for action: Nearly two in five (38%) believe people should begin taking steps to support brain health during midlife. Nearly half (46%) say participation in a formal program should begin during this time. About 1 in 3 say taking steps to support brain health is a lifelong endeavor, with actions appropriate at any age.



Most adults want guidance about brain health from their doctors, but these conversations are uncommon:

Two-thirds (66%) say they would prefer to learn about brain health from their health care provider, and most (86%) welcome these conversations during routine care.

Yet only 14% report having a conversation about maintaining brain health with their doctor, and just 11% report discussing ways to reduce dementia risk.

"These findings highlight a real opportunity to better integrate brain health into routine healthcare," said Dr. Snyder. "People are motivated to protect their brain health, and clear, actionable guidance can help support those efforts."

The report underscores the expanding impact of Alzheimer's nationwide:

An estimated 7.4 million people aged 65 and older are living with clinical Alzheimer's dementia.

Total annual costs of caring for people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias (excluding unpaid care) will reach a record $409 billion this year, up $25 billion from a year ago.

Much of that burden falls on family and friends. Nearly 13 million family members and friends provided more than 19 billion hours of unpaid care last year.

Between 2000 and 2024, the number of deaths due to Alzheimer's disease in the U.S. more than doubled, increasing 134%.

To address the needs identified in the survey, the Alzheimer's Association is working with partners to deliver research-backed information and programs to help people support their brain health across community, workplace and health care settings. These efforts are informed by the landmark U.S. POINTER study , which found that combining multiple healthy habits can protect cognitive function.

"The takeaway from this report is clear: Brain health is a lifelong priority, not an issue limited to older age," said Dr. Snyder. "By connecting efforts across individuals, communities, workplaces and health care, we can build a more equitable framework to support cognitive health and help reduce dementia risk for everyone."

Full text of the Alzheimer's Association 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, including the accompanying special report, Brain Health in America: Understanding and Supporting Lifelong Cognitive Health, can be viewed at alz.org/facts . The report will also appear in the April 2026 issue of Alzheimer's & Dementia®: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association