Alzheimer's Association Rita Hayworth Gala Returns to Chicago May 9

Iconic philanthropic event blends glamour, legacy and purpose to drive research, care and community action

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association will host the 39th annual Rita Hayworth Gala on Saturday, May 9 at The Old Post Office (433 W Van Buren St), bringing together Chicago's civic, corporate and philanthropic leaders for one of the city's most anticipated charitable evenings. NBC Chicago's Matthew Rodrigues will serve as emcee, bringing both professional insight and a personal connection to the cause.

Founded by Princess Yasmin Aga Khan in honor of her mother, legendary actress Rita Hayworth, the gala has become a powerful platform for advancing Alzheimer's research, care and advocacy. Since its inception in 1984, the Rita Hayworth Galas in Chicago and New York have raised more than $92 million to support the Alzheimer's Association's mission.

The 2026 gala reflects a renewed vision: bigger, bolder and more visible than ever – amplifying its impact while highlighting the urgent need to address Alzheimer's, a disease affecting more than 7 million Americans and one of the leading causes of death in the United States. It remains the only major disease without a cure. Funds raised from the gala will directly support groundbreaking research, 24/7 caregiver support, education programs and advocacy efforts nationwide.

"Alzheimer's is not just a deeply personal story for me, but a global crisis that affects millions of families," said Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, Honorary Vice Chair of the Alzheimer's Association. "When my mother, Rita Hayworth, was diagnosed, it helped bring Alzheimer's out of the shadows and into public conversation. This gala honors her legacy by continuing to raise awareness, inspire action and advance hope for families facing this disease."

The evening will be chaired by Chicago leaders Greg and Linda Leonberger, longtime advocates for the Alzheimer's Association. Under their leadership, the 2026 gala aims to expand community engagement, deepen corporate partnerships and inspire a new generation of supporters. A highlight of the evening will be honoring Gary and LaDonna Wicklund as the 2026 Philanthropy Award Honorees, recognizing their extraordinary leadership, generosity and longstanding commitment to advancing the fight against Alzheimer's and supporting families impacted by the disease.

"Chicago has always shown up for causes that matter," said Greg and Linda Leonberger, Co-Chairs of the 2026 Rita Hayworth Gala. "This year, we're bringing together leaders, families and advocates to not only celebrate an iconic event, but to take action – fueling critical research, supporting caregivers and accelerating progress toward a world without Alzheimer's."

The gala will feature cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions and a powerful program highlighting the real-life impact of Alzheimer's. Guests will experience a moving Mission Moment from caregiver, military spouse and devoted mother Liana Redshaw, who cares for her husband Ryan, a post-9/11 Army veteran living with early-onset Alzheimer's. This year's event will also spotlight emerging research and prevention strategies, including findings from the Alzheimer's Association's U.S. POINTER study, which show that lifestyle interventions, such as physical activity and brain-healthy nutrition, can help maintain or improve cognitive function. Reflecting this research, the evening's menu will incorporate elements of the MIND diet, a low-inflammatory approach designed to support brain health.

Supporters are encouraged to attend, sponsor or donate. The gala's online auction will open one week prior to the event, offering opportunities to participate from anywhere. Every dollar raised helps accelerate progress toward ending Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Tickets, sponsorship opportunities and donation information are available at alz.org/chicagogala. Exclusive rates are available for individuals under 40, highlighting the organization's dedication to involving the Next Generation in carrying forward its legacy.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association