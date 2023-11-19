ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION MOURNS DEATH OF FORMER FIRST LADY ROSALYNN CARTER

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association is saddened by the death of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Ms. Carter's family bravely revealed her dementia diagnosis in May of this year. Throughout her life, Ms. Carter was a leader in promoting and supporting our nation's caregivers, including those caring for individuals living with Alzheimer's and other dementia.

"The Alzheimer's Association mourns the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. For decades, through the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Ms. Carter championed to improve the health and wellbeing of family caregivers," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "Ms. Carter leaves behind a legacy of using her powerful voice to inspire action and change. By bravely talking about her diagnosis publicly, the Carter family inspired more conversations about dementia, helping all those impacted feel less alone."

According to the Alzheimer's Association 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report , more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, with more than 11 million friends and family providing unpaid care. These numbers will skyrocket in the coming years and by 2050, the number of people with Alzheimer's disease is projected to double.

