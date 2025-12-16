AM General Sells First HUMVEE Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer Systems as Part of Three-Year Contract Award

"We are proud to announce the successful sale of the HUMVEE Hawkeye to the Ministry of Defense of Kosovo for the Kosovo Security Force's requirements, a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for modern military needs," said John Chadbourne, AM General Executive Vice President of Business Development. "This system embodies durability, versatility, and advanced technology, ensuring that Kosovo's armed forces are equipped with the best tools to protect and serve. We look forward to continuing our partnership with defense entities worldwide, delivering vehicles that enhance operational effectiveness and safety."

The HUMVEE Hawkeye is equipped with Soft Recoil Technology, which enables the integration of a 105mm cannon onto the rugged, battle-proven HUMVEE platform. This allows for emplacement, firing, and displacement of the system in under 90 seconds – increasing survivability against counterbattery fire versus traditionally towed systems. In addition to HUMVEE Hawkeyes, the KSF will also be receiving ambulances, command and control trucks, along with other support trucks, which enable an entire artillery battery, and establish indirect firing capabilities for the KSF. Deliveries are estimated to begin within the next two years.

