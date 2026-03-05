AMA Named Leadership Development Solution of the Year by HR.com

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its best-in-class legacy of developing leaders who drive measurable business results, the American Management Association (AMA) has been named Leadership Development Solution of the Year by HR.com for its custom client training program, From Expertise to Influence: A Sustained Leadership Development Journey for Emerging Leaders.

The award recognizes AMA's innovative, research-driven approach to accelerating leadership readiness and closing the critical gap between technical expertise and people leadership effectiveness. Designed for high-performing individual contributors transitioning into leadership roles, the solution operates as a sustained development ecosystem—integrating structured reinforcement, manager involvement and AI-powered practice to convert insight into consistent, on-the-job behavior change.

"This recognition reinforces AMA's belief that leadership development is a disciplined, sustained investment in organizational performance," said Manny Avramidis, President & CEO, AMA. "By combining research-backed frameworks, modern learning design and real-world application, we help organizations turn leadership potential into measurable results."

The award-winning program delivered strong results, including high participant satisfaction, accelerated promotion readiness and increased confidence in essential leadership behaviors such as communication, influence and team leadership—further strengthening AMA's position as a trusted global partner in leadership development.

The HR.com Awards celebrate HR leaders, departments and solution providers who demonstrate excellence and innovation in advancing the profession. Submissions were evaluated by an independent panel of judges who assessed program effectiveness, innovation, scalability and measurable business outcomes.

The award was officially announced and spotlighted during HR.com's Future of Coaching and Mentoring for Leadership event on March 4.

