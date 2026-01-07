AMA Named Multiple-Award Winner in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its long-standing reputation as a multi-award-winning global leader in leadership development, the American Management Association (AMA) has achieved a major milestone in education technology, winning three Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards—recognizing innovation across AI-powered learning, online education and blended learning solutions.

The awards mark a significant breakthrough for AMA in the Technology category, positioning the organization as a multi-award winner in EdTech.

AMA's 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards include:

Best Innovative Generative AI-Powered Learning Solutions — Silver Award





Leaders in Education Technology: Best Online Courses or MOOCs Solution — Silver Award





Best E-learning, Blended, Flipped Classroom Solution or Remote Solution—Bronze Award

"AMA has long been recognized for excellence in leadership development, and these awards validate the next chapter of our evolution," said Manny Avramidis, President & CEO, AMA. "They reflect our commitment to pairing proven leadership expertise with innovative technology that delivers real-world impact at scale."

The 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards™ recognize the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent and human capital management. Winners were selected by an independent panel of senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts based on fit for need, program design, functionality, innovation and measurable business results.

"Our Technology Awards are built on a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence and quantifiable business impact. The solution providers and organizations recognized this year reflect the highest standards in the industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate capability, efficiency and results," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer.

Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 9–12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Winners are listed here.

About AMA (American Management Association)

For over 100 years, American Management Association (AMA) has helped millions of professionals, through its world-class training and development programs, bring about positive change in their performance in order to improve business results. Learn more: amanet.org

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards®—the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance and Technology.

