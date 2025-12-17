AMA Releases New Research on AI Adoption: AI Becomes a Daily Workplace Tool as Employees Strive to Keep Pace

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Management Association (AMA), a global leader in professional development, today announced the release of its newest research Whitepaper, AI Becomes a Daily Workplace Tool with Employees Trying to Stay Ahead. Drawn from AMA's 2025 global survey of 1,365 professionals across 29 countries, the report reveals how rapidly AI has moved from experimentation to everyday use, and why many employees feel both energized and behind as adoption accelerates.

The findings show 95% of organizations now use AI, with 58% reporting daily use, marking a dramatic shift from just two years prior. As companies integrate AI into core workflows, employees increasingly view it as a regular workplace tool, much like email or messaging platforms.

"AI is no longer a future concept. It is part of how work gets done today," said Manny Avramidis, President & CEO, AMA. "But while adoption is soaring, readiness is uneven. Employees are eager and curious, yet many still struggle to keep pace with the speed of change. Organizations that invest in continuous learning and clear governance will be best positioned to turn AI into a real advantage versus a concern."

Key Findings from the Report

AI adoption has crossed the tipping point: The question is no longer whether to use AI, but how ethically and effectively it is integrated into daily workflows.





Strategy is outpacing governance: While 75% of organizations now have an AI strategy, only 53% report having updated governance policies in place.





Independent employee use continues to surge: Self-directed AI use has grown to 65%, creating both innovation and risk as employees explore tools ahead of formal guidance.





Training is growing but not enough to close readiness gaps: Despite major increases in AI training, 57% of employees still feel behind.





Employees grow more confident through AI use, reducing the fear that AI is coming for their job.

"Successful AI adoption requires more than technology," said Avramidis. "It requires people. Leaders must build clarity, strengthen trust and provide the ongoing skill development employees need to thrive in an AI-powered workplace."

As AI becomes embedded in daily workflows across industries, the organizations that thrive will be those that pair AI literacy with human strengths like establishing trust, critical thinking, problem solving and strategic thinking.

The whitepaper, AI Becomes a Daily Workplace Tool with Employees Trying to Stay Ahead, is available for complimentary download.

About AMA

For over 100 years, American Management Association (AMA) has helped millions of professionals, through its world-class training and development programs, bring about positive change in their performance in order to improve business results. Learn more: amanet.org

