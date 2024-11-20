AmacaThera Announces Phase 1 Results of First-in-Human Study with AMT-143, Exceeding Expectations and Paving the Way for a Novel Approach to Post-Operative Pain Relief

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - AmacaThera today announced results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of AMT-143, an innovative, non-opioid anesthetic, formulated with the company's patented AmacaGel™ platform, demonstrating sustained anesthetic release out to 14 days. AMT-143 is intended to deliver extended, localized pain relief without the need for opioids, significantly reducing the risks associated with opioid addiction and side effects in order to improve patient outcomes post-surgery.

"We are excited by the promise of these results as they show a substantial differentiation above and beyond the currently available products and herald a next generation of post-surgical pain relief alternatives," said Dr. Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of AmacaThera, "We look forward to advancing this important product into a Phase 2 study."

The recent clinical data has strengthened support for AmacaThera with lead investor of AmacaThera's recently completed Series A extension Paul Austin saying "The progress shown in the Phase 1 study demonstrates the tremendous potential of AMT-143 to transform post-operative pain management. Based on these strong results, we are increasing our investment to accelerate its continuing development."

The urgent need for non-opioid, long-acting anesthetics stems from the ongoing opioid crisis, where opioid-based pain management serves as a gateway to opioid abuse. While effective for acute pain relief, opioids can result in addiction, overdose, and adverse side effects, creating a pressing need for safer alternatives. Non-opioid long-acting anesthetics offer a viable solution by providing effective pain relief without the risk of dependency or the severe side effects commonly associated with opioids.

Dr. Molly Shoichet, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of AmacaThera: "The Phase 1 clinical data, in combination with our optimized release kinetics, cost effective manufacturing, and ease of application comprise the solution physicians want for their patients."

About AmacaThera

AmacaThera is a venture backed clinical stage biotechnology company supported by institutional investors including; Lumira Ventures, BDC Capital's Women in Technology Venture Fund, Inveready, StandUp Ventures, MaRS IAF, and Changrong Capital.

AmacaThera is specializing in the development of advanced sustained release hydrogel formulations to solve key therapeutic delivery challenges with both off-patent and proprietary payloads. AmacaThera is focused on developing an internal pipeline of pain management and oncology assets; and partnering to solve key delivery challenges with advanced proprietary therapeutic modalities.

AmacaThera's platform technology, AmacaGelTM, is a fast-gelling physical hydrogel blend of two well-established polymers. It has been designed to liquify under shear force and to be delivered by a conventional syringe, thereby rapidly forming a depot as it warms to body temperature. AMT-143, the platform's lead asset, is a slow-release non-opioid, local anesthetic leverages the AmacaGelTM platform to provide long-acting, post-operative pain relief.

With the global market for non-opioid pain management expected to exceed $96 Billion by 20341. AmacaThera will address a critical gap in post-operative care with AMT-143.

With strong early data, AmacaThera is actively seeking strategic partners to expand the clinical program and accelerate market entry for AMT-143 and related products.

For more information, visit www.amacathera.ca

__________________________________ 1 Source: Precedence Research on non-opioid pain treatment market size, share, and trends 2024 to 2034

