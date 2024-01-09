EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top independent marketing agency Wpromote has appointed longtime industry leader Amanda Richman to its Board of Directors. Richman brings more than two decades of executive and enterprise experience across the media ecosystem to the new role, where she will help guide and accelerate the agency's growth trajectory and innovation.

Industry Leader Amanda Richman Joins Wpromote Board of Directors

"We could not be more excited to welcome Amanda to Wpromote. When she first got the opportunity to look under the hood and explore our agile, outcome-first approach to media and brandformance, she immediately recognized the unique value Wpromote brings to the table— and how we can take huge leaps forward to deliver even more value for our current and future clients," said Michael Mothner, Wpromote's CEO. "We realized right away that her knowledge and perspective would be an invaluable addition to our leadership team."

Richman most recently served as CEO of Mindshare North America, a global agency within WPP's GroupM, where she led an agency-wide transformation, expanded the organization's client portfolio, and diversified its offerings through enhanced commerce and data solutions. She is currently an Executive-in-Residence at the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and previously held leadership roles at Wavemaker, Publicis, and IPG.

"Wpromote's award-winning culture is what first brought the agency to my attention," Richman explained. "They designed for the future from day one—building deep performance expertise and flexible tech, and challenging conventional thinking. That's why I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate Wpromote's growth."

Wpromote has been featured on Adweek's list of fastest-growing agencies for the last three years running, winning additional recognition with recent awards for innovative client work from leading industry publications including Digiday, Campaign, and Search Engine Land. The agency has also been named a Best Place to Work for multiple years running by both Ad Age and Inc.

About Wpromote

Wpromote is an independent marketing agency that drives next-level growth by challenging conventional thinking. We deliver immediate impact and accelerate outcomes for clients like Intuit QuickBooks, Peacock, Spanx, TransUnion, and Whirlpool. Our agile decision-making and unique approach to media and marketing is powered by our Challenger culture, deep business intelligence, and predictive Polaris platform. For proof of performance, visit https://www.wpromote.com .

Contact: Marcy Stelle, [email protected]

SOURCE Wpromote