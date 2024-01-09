Amanda Richman Joins Wpromote Board of Directors

News provided by

Wpromote

09 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top independent marketing agency Wpromote has appointed longtime industry leader Amanda Richman to its Board of Directors. Richman brings more than two decades of executive and enterprise experience across the media ecosystem to the new role, where she will help guide and accelerate the agency's growth trajectory and innovation.

Continue Reading
Industry Leader Amanda Richman Joins Wpromote Board of Directors
Industry Leader Amanda Richman Joins Wpromote Board of Directors

"We could not be more excited to welcome Amanda to Wpromote. When she first got the opportunity to look under the hood and explore our agile, outcome-first approach to media and brandformance, she immediately recognized the unique value Wpromote brings to the table— and how we can take huge leaps forward to deliver even more value for our current and future clients," said Michael Mothner, Wpromote's CEO. "We realized right away that her knowledge and perspective would be an invaluable addition to our leadership team."

Richman most recently served as CEO of Mindshare North America, a global agency within WPP's GroupM, where she led an agency-wide transformation, expanded the organization's client portfolio, and diversified its offerings through enhanced commerce and data solutions. She is currently an Executive-in-Residence at the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and previously held leadership roles at Wavemaker, Publicis, and IPG.

"Wpromote's award-winning culture is what first brought the agency to my attention," Richman explained. "They designed for the future from day one—building deep performance expertise and flexible tech, and challenging conventional thinking. That's why I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate Wpromote's growth."

Wpromote has been featured on Adweek's list of fastest-growing agencies for the last three years running, winning additional recognition with recent awards for innovative client work from leading industry publications including Digiday, Campaign, and Search Engine Land. The agency has also been named a Best Place to Work for multiple years running by both Ad Age and Inc.

About Wpromote

Wpromote is an independent marketing agency that drives next-level growth by challenging conventional thinking. We deliver immediate impact and accelerate outcomes for clients like Intuit QuickBooks, Peacock, Spanx, TransUnion, and Whirlpool. Our agile decision-making and unique approach to media and marketing is powered by our Challenger culture, deep business intelligence, and predictive Polaris platform. For proof of performance, visit https://www.wpromote.com.

Contact: Marcy Stelle, [email protected] 

SOURCE Wpromote

Also from this source

Wpromote Expands Private Equity Partnership Focus With Pierre Le Veaux II Executive Hire

Wpromote Expands Private Equity Partnership Focus With Pierre Le Veaux II Executive Hire

Wpromote continues to grow its successful private equity book of business, welcoming Pierre Le Veaux II as the agency's new SVP, Head of Private...
Wpromote's Mike Stone Recognized as One of Adweek's 50 Indispensable Business Leaders

Wpromote's Mike Stone Recognized as One of Adweek's 50 Indispensable Business Leaders

Adweek named Wpromote CRO Mike Stone to its annual Adweek 50 list of "executives who are innovating, collaborating, and driving business results for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.