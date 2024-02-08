MarTech & Ecommerce Leader Steven Power Is Wpromote's New Chairman of the Board

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. , Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote is welcoming Steven Power as the independent agency's new Chairman of the Board. Power has spent 25+ years leading ecommerce and martech businesses; in his new role, he'll be applying that experience to support Wpromote's ambitious growth strategy and deliver even more value to clients.

Michael Mothner, Wpromote's CEO and Founder, said "From the beginning, it was clear that Steven's passion for all things digital, from advertising to ecommerce, is matched only by our own. He understood right off the bat that combining Wpromote's best-in-class service with our proprietary enterprise-grade tech platform gives us an advantage in the market and fills significant gaps facing advertisers right now. His support and guidance will help Wpromote get to the next level."

Power has specialized in rapidly building and leading successful, high-growth global companies focused on the intersection of marketing, technology, and ecommerce. Most recently, he served as the President of CommentSold, a market-leading social commerce software platform. His previous executive leadership experience also includes three years in the c-suite at BigCommerce and five years at ReachLocal.

"I was impressed by Wpromote's approach to tech, which is really unique for an agency," Power said. "They're not just white-labeling existing software, Polaris is premium, purpose-built tech that empowers both their employees and clients in almost every possible way. They can get one-of-a-kind, highly relevant insights into performance, respond quickly to changes in the environment, and identify opportunities to focus on. I'm excited to get the opportunity to build on this incredible foundation and find new ways to create value."

Power has also served as an operating partner at ZMC, a leading private equity firm that invested in Wpromote in 2022 to help accelerate its growth and expand key technology and product offerings. Wpromote is currently one of Adweek's Fastest-Growing Agencies and one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work.

Wpromote is an independent marketing agency that drives next-level growth by challenging conventional thinking. We deliver immediate impact and accelerate outcomes for clients like Intuit QuickBooks, Peacock, Spanx, TransUnion, and Whirlpool. Our agile decision-making and unique approach to media and marketing is powered by our Challenger culture, deep business intelligence, and predictive Polaris platform. For proof of performance, visit https://www.wpromote.com .

