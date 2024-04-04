Wpromote Hires Seasoned Sales Executive David Gensler as SVP, Head of Sales

Wpromote Chief Relationship Officer Mike Stone notes that "David's experience spans every side of our industry, which informs his deep understanding of the undeniably complex sales environment that we operate within. As we continue to expand our vision for the future of Wpromote, David will be an indispensable addition to our sales organization, championing our Challenger mindset and commitment to accelerating growth for clients."

"Wpromote fully embraces the agility advantage of an independent agency in today's rapidly evolving marketplace," adds Gensler. "I'm thrilled to join the team and build a robust pipeline of opportunities that reflects the exciting growth trajectory the agency is experiencing."

Gensler is an inventive and disciplined leader who specializes in building, training, and motivating high-performing sales teams. He spent the last five years at Basis Technologies (formerly Centro) as the SVP of Client Development, leading a team of over 50 sales professionals focused on the client direct side of the business. Before that, he launched his own consultancy, GSD Consulting, which provided revenue-generating thought leadership, organizational expertise, and networking opportunities to brands, marketers, agencies, technology, and data-driven organizations. Gensler's extensive background includes leadership roles at Time Inc., Liveintent, AOL, Millennial Media, and News America Marketing.

The new appointment comes on the heels of Wpromote being named an Ad Age "Best Places to Work" honoree for the seventh consecutive year in celebration of the agency's dynamic culture and engaged leadership.

About Wpromote

Wpromote is an independent marketing agency that drives next-level growth by challenging conventional thinking. We deliver immediate impact and accelerate outcomes for clients like Intuit QuickBooks, Peacock, Spanx, TransUnion, and Vuori. Our agile decision-making and unique approach to media and marketing is powered by our Challenger culture, deep business intelligence, and predictive Polaris platform. For proof of performance, visit https://www.wpromote.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Jenna Wigman

[email protected]

SOURCE Wpromote