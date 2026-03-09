AMAZON DRIVERS AT DAX7 FACILITY ORGANIZE WITH THE TEAMSTERS

100 Drivers Latest in Southern California to Unionize at Amazon

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 100 Amazon drivers at the DAX7 facility in Los Angeles marched on their bosses today, demanding the employer recognize them as members of Teamsters Local 396 and bargain a union contract. The drivers are organizing to address Amazon's low pay, punishing delivery quotas, and dangerous working conditions.

"The movement to unionize Amazon grows stronger every day because of courageous workers like the drivers at DAX7," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "Amazon will claim that these drivers don't work for them, but that is a lie. Amazon Teamsters will not rest until they get the respect and contract they have earned."

"Nobody sacrifices more and receives less than Amazon workers," said Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 396 and Teamsters Western Region International Vice President. "These workers break their backs for this multitrillion-dollar company. This is a fight for the future of the logistics industry, and we could not be more excited to welcome DAX7 drivers to the Teamsters."

DAX7 is one of Amazon's most important last-mile facilities in the country. The drivers are the latest in Southern California to organize with the Teamsters, joining workers in Victorville, City of Industry, Palmdale, San Bernardino, and Riverside. They join over 10,000 Amazon warehouse workers and drivers nationwide leading the charge to unionize at the e-commerce giant.

"Amazon is the richest company on the planet, but we can't even afford to live near our jobs," said Sara Venegas, a three-year driver at the DAX7 facility. "This company pays us next to nothing, offers us no benefits, and then lies that we are not its employees. We are done with their games. We are proud to be joining thousands of other Amazon Teamsters in the toughest union in America."

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters