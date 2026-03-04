DFA WORKERS IN MINNESOTA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Major Organizing Win Marks Early Success Under DFA Neutrality Agreement

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 workers at St. Paul Beverage, a facility owned by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), have voted to organize with Teamsters Local 471 — uniting to win stronger wages, better benefits, and a voice on the job.

"The workers at St. Paul Beverage showed incredible courage and determination throughout this campaign," said Lyndon B. Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 471. "They came together, stood strong, and made their voices heard."

The victory marks one of the first major organizing wins under the Teamsters' national neutrality agreement with the dairy co-op.

"This is a significant victory for workers who exercised their rights to organize free from interference and intimidation by their employer," said Jesse Case, Director of Teamsters Food Processing Division. "DFA recognizes the rights of workers to organize and other dairy companies, like Nestle, need to follow suit and leave antiquated anti-worker policies behind."

Workers at the Minnesota facility bottle, package, and prepare dairy products for distribution to grocery stores and customers throughout the Upper Midwest.

"This group was determined, and nothing would stop them from becoming members of the strongest union in the world," said James Matiatos, a 23-year maintenance mechanic at St. Paul Beverage. "This is an exciting time for us as we finally have a voice. We are honored to be Teamsters."

Teamsters Local 471 represents workers across Minnesota across industries, including dairy processing, warehousing, and distribution. For more information, go to local471.com.

