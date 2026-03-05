CONNECTICUT PASSES TEAMSTERS-BACKED WAREHOUSE WORKER PROTECTION LAW

Bill Passes with Overwhelming Support from Lawmakers, Gov. Ned Lamont

HARTFORD, Conn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters are celebrating after Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed the Warehouse Worker Protection Bill into law earlier this week.

"It was a multi-year fight by Connecticut Teamsters to get this bill passed, but we don't back down from tough fights — we win them," said Rocco Calo, Teamsters International Vice President for the Eastern Region and Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 1150 in Stratford. "This is an extraordinary victory for the safety and prosperity of warehouse workers throughout our state."

The new law regulates dangerous, high-surveillance, data-driven warehouse management systems like those used by Amazon. It prevents employers from imposing warehouse productivity quotas that force workers to compete against one another, interfere with legally mandated breaks, increase the likelihood of on-the-job injuries, or remain hidden from employees.

The legislation also contains unique enforcement mechanisms, allowing warehouse workers to sue employers who encroach on their new rights under the law. The Connecticut Attorney General can also now take civil action on behalf of multiple workers if their employer commits violations.

"This law will put an end to the race to the bottom in the warehousing industry, which is driving sky-high injury rates at Amazon and other bad employers," Calo said. "We thank Senate President Martin Looney, State Sen. Julie Kushner, Speaker of the House Matt Ritter, State Rep. Manny Sanchez, and Gov. Lamont for their strong support of workers. They have shown real courage by passing this critically important law."

Connecticut is the first state in New England to pass Warehouse Worker Protection legislation and the sixth nationwide. The Teamsters fought for and passed similar legislation in California, New York, Washington, Minnesota, and Oregon.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters