AMAZON TEAMSTERS AND ALLIES RALLY IN QUEENS TO DEMAND RECOGNITION

Teamsters Call on Amazon to Negotiate a Contract, Stop Union Busting

QUEENS, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Amazon Teamsters, their allies, and elected officials held a rally outside of the Amazon DBK4 warehouse in Queens to demand that Amazon recognize the workers' union and come to the table to negotiate a Teamsters contract.

"We are organizing for better pay, job security, and a better health care plan for all of us," said Lamont Hopewell, an Amazon Teamster. "The vast majority of drivers have come together to demand Amazon recognize our Teamsters Union. Amazon needs to respect us and come to the table to negotiate a contract immediately."

"Instead of giving us the respect and dignity we are asking for, Amazon is engaging in illegal union busting," said Tyrick Pollard, an Amazon Teamster. "This has to stop. Our union is only getting stronger, and we will keep fighting until we win."

Teamsters also expressed their frustration with Amazon's company culture and how it has impacted their lives.

"Amazon does not respect me as a driver. The job is really taking a toll on my body," said Christian Santana. "Right now, it's a dead end, but as Amazon Teamsters we will make this job a career."

Since the DBK4 drivers joined the Teamsters on Sept. 16, Amazon has refused to acknowledge their efforts and blown past the deadline for union recognition. The union is filing unfair labor practice charges against Amazon for their blatant federal labor law violations, including retaliating against workers and attempting to bust the workers' union.

Joining the Teamsters were numerous elected officials from the federal, state, and local level, who rallied to show their support for the workers' efforts and call out Amazon for their egregious union-busting practices.

"Working men and women have the right to organize and advocate for better working conditions, and that includes the Amazon drivers who I am proud to stand in solidarity with today," said Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY). "My message to Amazon is simple: recognize this union and negotiate in good faith. Anything less is unacceptable. We must always have the backs of working people, and I will continue to do so. They work tirelessly for our communities and are the backbone of New York and the nation."

"The labor movement is strong in Queens," said State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Queens). "It's so important we stand with our Amazon workers in Maspeth, who are joining with the Teamsters, to demand Amazon give them the respect they deserve."

"Amazon has broken the law time and time again, disrespecting their workers in the process. We are doing everything we can in Albany to level the playing field, but at this moment we need this employer to honor their employees' rights," said State Senator Jessica Ramos (D-Queens). "This is about dignity, this is about safety, this is about rebuilding this city's middle class. It's time for Amazon to recognize this union, stop the union busting, and head to the bargaining table."

"Amazon drivers are the backbone of the company's success and an integral part of the workforce," said State Senator John Liu (D-Queens). "Like all workers, they deserve fair wages, safe working conditions, and respect from their employer, and we call on Amazon to immediately stop the union busting, recognize their union, and negotiate a fair contract so these essential workers can get their fair share."

"Amazon DBK4 drivers made history by forming a union with the Teamsters," said State Assembly Member Zoran Mandani (D-Queens). "Now the world's largest corporation needs to stop its illegal practices, recognize the union and settle a contract with fair pay, safe working conditions, and respect on the job."

"I stand in solidarity with Teamsters as they fight to demand a contract with fair pay and safety as they work. No more union busting and corporate greed. Amazon must come to the table immediately to recognize their union and bargain in good faith. We have taken on Amazon in Queens before, and we will do so again," said State Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas (D-Queens).

"There is no room for union busting here in Queens. It's unacceptable and Amazon needs to know we're watching," said State Assembly Member Steven Raga (D-Queens), "I stand with Teamsters here in Queens and across the nation calling on Amazon to come to the table to negotiate improved wages, working conditions, and safety standards for their workers."

"I stand in solidarity with the drivers from Queens as they demand recognition of their union and fair treatment from Amazon. These workers have tirelessly advocated for better wages, safe working conditions, and a voice in their workplace. It's time for Amazon to meet these workers at the negotiating table and honor their rights," said State Assembly Member Nily Rozic (D-Queens).

"I am proud to stand with the Teamsters and Joint Council 16 to support the Amazon drivers' fight for fairness, respect, and dignity in the workplace," said New York City Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Queens). "That means fair pay, benefits, and workplace protections. It means having a voice on the job and to be treated with dignity and respect. Amazon's success is built on the hard work of their drivers, and it is past time the company recognize the legitimacy of their efforts to organize. I call on Amazon to do the right thing and immediately recognize these workers' right to unionize and begin negotiations in good faith."

Amazon Teamsters are united in Queens, with hundreds more DBK4 workers joining the union in just the last month. They stand in support of Amazon drivers and warehouse workers nationwide who are also organizing with the Teamsters.

