TEAMSTERS STATEMENT REGARDING KROGER'S ANTI-WORKER AGENDA

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division, regarding Kroger's illegal and unethical behavior that is undermining good-paying Teamsters jobs nationwide:

"Kroger has declared open war on the Teamsters and the union workforce that built this company. The Teamsters are prepared to do whatever is necessary to preserve, protect, and defend the thousands of members we represent at Kroger and its third-party partners.

"After its reckless merger attempt with Albertsons collapsed under public scrutiny and regulatory opposition, Kroger showed the country exactly who it is. That failed merger was never about helping consumers — it was about consolidation, market control, and cutting costs at the expense of workers and communities. The company was willing to close facilities, eliminate Teamsters jobs, and weaken competition to grow corporate power.

"Now, following the sudden departure of former CEO Rodney McMullen amid personal misconduct allegations, new CEO Greg Foran — a former Walmart executive — is doubling down on the same anti-worker strategy. Kroger is advancing plans to replace hardworking, skilled union workers with low-wage, nonunion labor supplied by third-party contractors, many of the same companies long used by Walmart to drive down wages and undermine labor standards.

"This is not a coincidence. It is a calculated shift toward the Walmart model of outsourcing, subcontracting, and squeezing workers to boost short-term returns for Wall Street investors. The failed merger and this new insidious plan have made clear that Kroger is willing to hurt working families and communities across America to increase corporate profits. The Teamsters will not stand by while executives attempt to dismantle middle-class union jobs.

"If Kroger continues down this path, it will face serious consequences. We will use every legal, contractual, and economic tool available to defend our members and protect Teamsters jobs across the country."

