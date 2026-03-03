DHL EXPRESS TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Thousands of DHL Workers Prepared to Take Action if Deal Isn't Reached by March 31

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Teamsters at DHL Express have voted by a 96 percent margin to authorize a strike if the logistics giant fails to present a fair contract by March 31. Teamsters have made clear to DHL management that all supplemental bargaining must be completed before a national agreement can be signed, and there will be no contract extensions.

"DHL should be on notice that they need to start moving quickly to complete the supplements and present an acceptable contract offer," said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division. "Our members will not work a day past the expiration of our current agreement. If DHL fails to deliver, Teamsters at the company are prepared to take action."

The current DHL Teamsters National Master Agreement covers thousands of workers across 26 local unions in 16 states. With the agreement set to expire on March 31, Teamsters are demanding timely completion of all supplements and a national contract that raises standards, strengthens working conditions, and protects hard-earned benefits.

"We take tremendous pride in the work we do every day and want to avoid a strike," said Patrick Hughes, a driver at DHL Express and a member of Teamsters Local 2785 in San Franscisco. "But this overwhelming vote shows we are united and ready to do whatever it takes to secure a fair agreement."

In 2023, more than 1,100 Teamsters at DHL's global hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) were forced to strike over the company's unfair labor practices. Picket lines extended across the country, disrupting DHL's operations during the busy holiday season. The nationwide strike ultimately compelling DHL to correct its unlawful conduct and reach an acceptable agreement.

"This wouldn't be the first fight Teamsters have waged to win the contract they deserve," said Rick Marquis, a driver at DHL Express and a member of Teamsters Local 25 in Boston. "Just like our brothers and sisters at CVG proved in 2023, we are ready to stand up and win. DHL must give us a fair contract before March 31, or we will be on the picket line."

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters