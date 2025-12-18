AMAZON TEAMSTERS DEMAND NEW YORK CITY COUNCIL PASS DELIVERY PROTECTION ACT IN 2026

Teamsters Rally at City Hall, Condemn Anti-Worker Sellout Adrienne Adams for Delays

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Teamsters rallied outside City Hall today, during the New York City Council's final meeting of the year, to demand passage of the Delivery Protection Act in 2026 and to call out Council Speaker Adrienne Adams for siding with Amazon over eight million hardworking New Yorkers.

Despite bipartisan, supermajority support on the City Council, Adams has blocked the legislation by refusing to hold a hearing on the bill. The Delivery Protection Act would rein in abusive last-mile delivery operations by requiring basic licensing, safety standards, and accountability for companies like Amazon.

"Leaders from both parties across New York City support the Delivery Protection Act, but Speaker Adams has failed the council and the people of New York," said Thomas Gesuladi, President of Teamsters Joint Council 16. "Amazon Teamsters won't let Speaker Adams get in the way of delivering for our workers and our communities. The Delivery Protection Act will become law in New York City."

Introduced by Councilmember Tiffany Cabán (D-22nd District), the Delivery Protection Act would require companies such as Amazon to directly hire workers at last-mile delivery facilities, making Amazon's abusive third-party Delivery Service Provider (DSP) model illegal in New York City. The legislation would also ensure that delivery companies abide by higher safety standards and are held responsible for the accidents they cause, addressing working conditions that have led to workers in New York City having triple the injury rate compared to the national average.

"In New York, we pride ourselves on supporting labor, taking care of our families, and protecting our communities. Speaker Adams has failed every worker in this city by choosing to let the Delivery Protection Act stall out during her final term," said Vincent Perrone, President of Teamsters Local 804. "We're calling on the incoming council to pass the Delivery Protection Act expeditiously next year."

"The Delivery Protection Act is the only way for New York City to hold Amazon accountable for years of union-busting and endangering our communities," said Matt Multari, a worker at the DBK1 facility in Woodside, Queens. "Amazon Teamsters at DBK1 and DBK4 have successfully taken the Delivery Protection Act from obscurity to supermajority support in just a few weeks, and we're confident we'll pass it under new leadership next year."

