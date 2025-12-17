TEAMSTERS STATEMENT OPPOSING PROPOSED UNION PACIFIC-NORFOLK SOUTHERN MERGER

Potential Merger Would Hurt Union Workers, Raise Prices, Create Monopoly

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien; Mark Wallace, President of the Teamsters Rail Conference and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET); and Tony Cardwell, President of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) on the potential merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern:

"The Teamsters Union strongly opposes the proposed merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern as currently written.

"Between the BLET and the BMWED, the Teamsters Rail Conference represents nearly 20,000 Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern workers — over half of their unionized employees. These hardworking men and women make these railroads run. We cannot and will not support any agreement or merger that fails to safeguard their lives and livelihoods.

"The Teamsters investigated the terms of the acquisition for five months, held meetings with members nationwide, and directly negotiated with Union Pacific's and Norfolk Southern's leadership. Executives from both carriers — particularly Union Pacific — refused to make real commitments to protect the jobs and address the concerns of our members.

"Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have worrying histories when it comes to protecting workers and communities. This includes causing a shocking number of accidents on the tracks, like the catastrophe in East Palestine, as well as trying to give away American jobs to Mexican rail crews. They have given us every reason to believe these problems would only grow worse if the merger is approved under its proposed terms.

"It's time for Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern to get serious and do right by our members. Until they do, the Teamsters will do everything in our power to block this harmful merger."

