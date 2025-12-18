NEW YORK TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR PASSAGE OF DELIVERY PROTECTION ACT

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Dec. 18 at 11:00 a.m. — the last day of the New York City Council's legislative session — Teamsters and elected officials will rally across the street from City Hall to demand immediate action on the Delivery Protection Act next session and call out Council Speaker Adrienne Adams for siding with Amazon against the eight million New Yorkers she is supposed to represent.

For months, Speaker Adams has refused to bring the Delivery Protection Act up for a vote, ignoring demands by the Teamsters, other trade unions, environmentalists, traffic safety advocates, and her own colleagues. The legislation, which is co-sponsored by a super majority of council members, would rein in abusive corporations like Amazon by requiring that last-mile delivery facility operators abide by common-sense licensing and safety requirements. The bill is expected to be taken up by the incoming council early next year.

WHO: Tom Gesualdi, President of Teamsters Joint Council 16

Vinny Perrone, President of Teamsters Local 804

Isaiah Brooks, Amazon Teamster from LDJ5 in Staten Island

Matt Multari, Amazon Teamster from DBK1 in Queens

Tiffany Cabán, New York City Councilmember for District 12

Harvey Epstein, New York City Councilmember for District 2



WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 11am ET



WHERE: South End of the David N. Dinkins Municipal Building

Outdoor Covered Area

1 Centre Street, New York, NY 10007



VISUALS: Teamsters and allies rallying, holding signs and banners

Billboard truck exposing Speaker Adams for selling out New Yorkers



INTERVIEWS: Available upon request

