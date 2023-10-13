AMAZON TEAMSTERS EXTEND STRIKE TO RIVERSIDE WAREHOUSE DURING PRIME WEEK

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

13 Oct, 2023, 15:44 ET

Workers Demand Amazon Address Low Pay and Dangerous Working Conditions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon drivers picketed an Amazon warehouse in Riverside today as the company ships orders from its busy Prime Day promotion. The picket at the DJT6 warehouse is just the latest in a three-month strike by drivers from the company's DAX8 delivery station in Palmdale, Calif., over the company's unfair labor practices.

"We are the reason that Amazon is a trillion-dollar corporation, but we have to pinch pennies to pay the rent and provide for our kids. We will continue this unfair labor practice strike as long as we have to in order to win the fair wages and safe jobs we deserve," said Jessie Moreno, an Amazon driver from Palmdale.

The Amazon drivers and dispatchers began their unfair labor practice strike on June 24. They have picketed 19 Amazon warehouses around the country, including warehouses in California, New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, Georgia, and Massachusetts.

"These workers are directly challenging Amazon's exploitative business model and its violations of the law that are driving down standards across our industry," said Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396 in Los Angeles. "Amazon executives are getting rich by underpaying and overworking their employees, but Amazon workers are fighting back. With the support of their local communities and over a million Teamster members across the country, these workers are going to win the good jobs that they deserve."

In April, the 84 workers in Palmdale organized with the Teamsters, becoming the first union of Amazon drivers in the country. As members of Local 396, they bargained a contract with Amazon's Delivery Service Partner (DSP), Battle-Tested Strategies (BTS). Despite the absolute control it wields over BTS and workers' terms and conditions of employment, Amazon refuses to recognize and honor the union contract. Instead, Amazon has engaged in dozens of unfair labor practices in violation of federal labor law, including terminating the entire unit of newly organized workers.

The workers' growing unfair labor practice strike will continue until Amazon remedies all of its unfair labor practices, meaning it reinstates the unlawfully terminated Palmdale employees, recognizes the Teamsters Union, respects the contract negotiated by workers, and bargains with the Teamsters to address low pay and dangerous working conditions.

Amazon drivers in Palmdale organized with the Teamsters to protect their safety in extreme temperatures, which regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit during Palmdale summers. Their Teamster contract guarantees the rights of workers to drive safe equipment and refuse unsafe deliveries. Making the contract's protections a reality will require an overhaul of Amazon's exploitative labor practices.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

AMAZON TEAMSTERS BRING PRIME WEEK STRIKE TO L.A. COUNTY WAREHOUSE

AMAZON TEAMSTERS BRING PRIME WEEK STRIKE TO L.A. COUNTY WAREHOUSE

Amazon drivers picketed an Amazon warehouse in Los Angeles County today as the company ships orders from its busy Prime Day promotion. The picket at...
TEAMSTERS ENDORSE ADAM SCHIFF FOR SENATE

TEAMSTERS ENDORSE ADAM SCHIFF FOR SENATE

California Teamsters are endorsing Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in the race for U.S. Senate. "Adam Schiff supported us on Assembly Bill 316 and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.