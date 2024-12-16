AMAZON TEAMSTERS IN SKOKIE AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Hundreds of Illinois-based Drivers Build on Growing National Momentum

SKOKIE, Ill., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at the DIL7 Amazon delivery station in Skokie, Ill., have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike as part of their fight for a union contract that improves wages and benefits and strengthens workplace safety. This follows Amazon Teamsters at two New York City facilities announcing on Friday that they had authorized strikes.

"The way Amazon treats its workers is un-American," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Amazon's so-called 'leaders' should treat their workers fairly — they just want to put food on the table for their families. Instead, Amazon executives risk ruining the holidays for their customers because of their addiction to putting profits over people."

DIL7 serves thousands of households throughout Chicagoland. The Teamsters represent hundreds of workers at the facility.

"Amazon is one of the biggest companies on Earth, but we are struggling to pay our bills," said Riley Holzworth, a worker at DIL7. "Other workers are seeing our example and joining our movement, because we are only going to get the treatment we deserve if we fight for it."

Since these workers joined the Teamsters, Amazon has illegally refused to recognize their union and bargain a labor agreement.

The Teamsters gave Amazon a deadline of December 15 to come to the bargaining table and negotiate a contract. Amazon chose to ignore that deadline and is pushing workers across the country closer to launching a strike that could disrupt operations for customers at the height of the holiday season.

"The ball is in Amazon's court," said Juan Campos, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 705. "If they keep breaking the law, they will face the consequences."

