AMAZON TEAMSTERS PICKET HUNDREDS OF FACILITIES ON FIRST DAY OF HISTORIC STRIKE

Workers Across the Country Demanding Union Recognition and Fair Treatment

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 6 a.m., this morning, Teamsters from coast to coast launched the largest strike against Amazon in American history. Momentum continues to mount as more workers fight for fair treatment from this $2 trillion corporation. Photos from the strike line can be found here.

Thousands of Teamsters are on strike at DBK4 in New York City; DGT8 in Atlanta; DFX4, DAX5, and DAX8 in Southern California; DCK6 in San Francisco; and DIL7 in Skokie, Ill; and picketing hundreds more Amazon facilities nationwide.

Nearly 10,000 Amazon workers have joined the Teamsters as part of a growing grassroots movement to secure strong union contracts and take control of their own lives. On the picket line, they are fighting for increased wages, improved benefits, and safer work conditions.

Amazon's greedy executives forced them to strike by ignoring the Dec. 15 deadline set by the Teamsters to come to the table and negotiate a first labor contract. Instead of treating their workers fairly, Amazon has chosen to jeopardize holiday deliveries for their customers at the busiest time of year.

"This is Amazon's strike, plain and simple," said Daniel Herrera, a driver at DFX4 in Victorville, Calif. "Amazon left us no choice but to come to the picket line. They could easily give us the treatment we deserve, but they refuse to even hear us out at the bargaining table."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

