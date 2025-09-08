AMAZON TEAMSTERS RALLY AFTER ATTACK ON WORKERS IN QUEENS

New Yorkers Demand Amazon Bring Back Terminated Union Members

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters and supporters rallied today at Amazon's DBK4 facility in Queens following the company's sudden and illegal firing over one hundred of its unionized drivers.

"When normal people break the law, they go to jail. When Amazon executives do it, they get rewarded," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "Amazon's crime spree has gone on long enough. The Teamsters are fully prepared to put these crooks in their place if they don't reinstate our brothers and sisters at DBK4."

Amazon tries to dodge responsibility for its drivers through its sham "Delivery Service Partner" (DSP) program. Drivers wear Amazon uniforms, deliver Amazon packages, and drive Amazon trucks, but the company claims to not employ them. Last year, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Amazon is a joint employer for its DSP drivers and has a legal obligation to recognize and bargain with them when they join the Teamsters.

"Amazon would be nothing without its workers. We're the ones who power their profits. We're the ones who put our health and safety on the line every single day. We're the ones who made them a $2 trillion corporation," said Latrice Shadae Johnson, a driver at Amazon DBK4 and member of Teamsters Local 804. "If Amazon thinks we're going to take this lying down, they have another thing coming. Our solidarity is only growing stronger. And know this: Amazon Teamsters will come out on top."

Drivers and warehouse workers at DBK4 joined the Teamsters in September 2024. This sparked a wave of organizing that resulted in thousands of additional Amazon workers unionizing at six other facilities nationwide. The Teamsters represent nearly 10,000 Amazon workers across the country.

