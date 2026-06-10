AMAZON TOM TEAM DRIVERS FROM MCI9 FACILITY JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers Become Second Group of Amazon CDL Drivers to Unionize

LIBERTY, Mo., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of Transportation Operations Management (TOM) Team drivers at Amazon's MCI9 facility have joined Teamsters Local 41, becoming the second group of semi-truck and tractor-trailer drivers at the company to organize with the Teamsters.

"TOM Team drivers are just as important to Amazon's operation as warehouse workers and last-mile drivers. That's why this company is trying everything it can to stop our momentum," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "But Amazon can't stop workers who come together to demand respect. No matter where or how big a facility is, Teamsters will be there to fight alongside the workers responsible for making Amazon the world's wealthiest retailer."

"Local 41 is ecstatic to welcome MCI9 drivers," said Joseph Monslow, President of Local 41. "Amazon is the biggest threat to working-class prosperity out there, and Local 41 looks forward to our new brothers and sisters winning their first union contract."

Amazon TOM Team drivers transport freight across Amazon properties and facilities before last-mile deliveries. Amazon Teamsters at MCI9 are fighting for better pay, respect from management, and an end to Amazon's arbitrary process of implementing policies and work rules that constantly change.

"Amazon will randomly change our work policies and then unfairly discipline us without warning," said Glenn Watford, a new member of Local 41 from MCI9. "No worker should have their livelihood threatened because management failed to do its job. The only way we can protect ourselves and force Amazon to treat us with respect is with a Teamsters contract."

MCI9 Amazon Teamsters join CDL drivers at the SDF9 facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., and over 10,000 Amazon Teamsters nationwide in the fight to unionize Amazon.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters