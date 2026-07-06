TEAMSTERS STATEMENT ON DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA'S ANTI-COMPETITIVE BEHAVIOR

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division, regarding the Dairy Farmers of America's (DFA) decision to shut down its St. Albans, Vt., processing plant, creamery, and supply store:

"Dairy Farmers of America is shutting down its St. Albans facility and eliminating good union jobs in what appears to be retaliation against members of Teamsters Local 597, who were forced to strike last year after the company refused to negotiate a fair contract.

"This closure is not an isolated business decision. It is the result of a broader strategy by DFA to consolidate market share and power across the dairy industry by taking control of processing facilities, absorbing local cooperatives, locking down supply, and extending its reach into hauling and distribution. By controlling more of the path from the farm to the grocery store, DFA has narrowed the options available to farmers, weakened competition, and increased its leverage over workers and small towns across the country.

"When one company gains that kind of control over processing, transportation, and supply, it can dictate terms throughout the industry. This leads to fewer independent alternatives for local farmers, less competition, and cuts to union jobs in dairy communities like St. Albans.

"DFA has benefited from the Northeast's dairy economy while tightening its grip on the infrastructure that keeps that economy moving. Now it is walking away from St. Albans and forcing workers, their families, and the community to pay the price. This is not a side effect of market consolidation — it is a direct attack on good union jobs across the dairy industry.

"The Teamsters are closely reviewing DFA's actions and are prepared to pursue every available avenue to push back against its anti-competitive and anti-worker agendas. Companies that abuse their power at the expense of working people will be held accountable."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters