AMAZON WORKERS AT DBK1 IN QUEENS BECOME LATEST TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 drivers at Amazon's DBK1 facility in Woodside, Queens, have organized a union with Teamsters Local 804. Workers marched on company management this morning to deliver the news and demand a union contract, becoming the latest to join nearly 10,000 Amazon workers across five states who have organized with the Teamsters.

"Amazon already has some of the worst working conditions in the country, but workers go through hell in order to deliver the holidays to millions of Americans," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "Every day, Amazon workers across the country are exercising their power by joining the Teamsters. Our new members at DBK1 will be crucial voices as we continue this fight nationwide."

"Amazon Teamsters have shown once again that in spite of their employer's failed attempts to break them, New York is a union city," said Vincent Perrone, President of Local 804. "Whether it's on the job or at city hall, New York Teamsters are leading the fight to improve Amazon. We are ecstatic to be joined by our new brothers and sisters at DBK1."

Inspired by last year's nationwide strike against Amazon, including at the JFK8 facility in Staten Island and DBK4 facility in Maspeth, drivers at DBK1 are fighting for better pay and increased safety standards. This includes more manageable routes and package quotas, which Amazon controls through third-party shell companies called Delivery Service Partners (DSPs).

"Seeing hundreds of New York City Amazon workers strike last year was a wakeup call for us. If we want a better future at Amazon, we have to be willing to fight for it," said José Huerta, a driver at the DBK1 facility. "After months of painstaking work, I'm proud to say that my co-workers and I are finally Teamsters. We are ready to bring the fight directly to Amazon to get the respect and dignity we deserve."

Workers at DBK1 join the Teamsters as the union demands that New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams hold a hearing on the Delivery Protection Act, which would put a stop to the abusive DSP model by requiring delivery companies to directly employ their workers and take responsibility for their safety.

