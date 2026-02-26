SYSCO TEAMSTERS IN MONTANA RATIFY CONTRACT

225 Drivers and Warehouse Workers Secure 33% Wage Increase, Improved Benefits

BILLINGS, Mont., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 225 Sysco drivers and warehouse workers in Montana, jointly represented by Teamsters Local 2, 120, and 190, have ratified a new five-year collective bargaining agreement. The contract delivers major wage gains, significantly higher pension contributions, and Teamsters health care.

"The strength of our membership made this agreement possible," said Jim Sousmas, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 190. "This is the strongest agreement we have ever negotiated at Sysco, and it will greatly benefit our members and their families over the next five years."

The Teamsters represent more than 13,000 workers at Sysco and its subsidiaries nationwide. The Montana agreement follows a credible strike threat, and a unanimous strike authorization vote that forced Sysco management to take workers' demands seriously. Under the new contract, workers secured a 33 percent wage increase, a 40 percent increase in pension contributions, and Teamsters health care.

The agreement at Sysco Montana continues a wave of strong Teamsters contracts won across the company over the past year, including the first-ever regional agreement ratified in December. Earlier this month, Sysco Teamsters in Spokane, Wash., also ratified a new contract delivering a 34 percent wage increase, reduced health care costs, and higher pension contributions.

"Across the country, Teamsters at Sysco are securing contracts that set the standard in the food distribution industry," said Tom Erickson, President of Local 120 and Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "These agreements send a clear message to corporate America and they're improving the lives of thousands of hardworking Teamsters at Sysco."

