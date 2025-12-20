AMAZON WORKERS AT DJT6 FACILITY IN RIVERSIDE JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers Unionize After Staging Midnight Walkout at Key Amazon Warehouse

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon warehouse workers at the DJT6 facility in Riverside, one of the company's largest delivery stations nationwide, have successfully organized with Teamsters Local 1932 and are demanding Amazon recognize their union. DJT6 is now the fifth Amazon facility in Southern California to join the Teamsters, along with the KSBD Air Hub in San Bernadino, DFX4 in Victorville, DAX5 in City of Industry, and DAX8 in Palmdale.

Workers at the facility began their unionization efforts with the Teamsters earlier this week by staging a midnight walkout during the holiday peak season, when Amazon workers experience increased workloads and more dangerous working conditions. The newest members of Local 1932 are fighting to win better pay and respect from management for making Amazon one of the richest companies on the planet.

"Workers at DJT6, one of Amazon's most important facilities, have been on the front end of Amazon's abuse for years," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division and Secretary-Treasurer of Local 1932. "It is a crime that Amazon makes billions off their backs while they can't even afford to buy a home near the warehouse. DJT6 workers showed tremendous courage in walking off the job to join the fight and demand their fair share."

DJT6 warehouse workers are specifically demanding that Amazon provide an industry-standard minimum salary, health care, and safer working conditions. Workers at the facility report Amazon ignoring workplace injuries and threatening injured workers' jobs if they take time off.

"For too long, Amazon has profited off our labor yet denied our rights as workers," said Samuel Padilla, an Amazon DJT6 warehouse worker. "Now, we are coming to take what we have rightfully earned. Amazon may not listen to any one individual worker, but we will force them to listen to us together as Teamsters."

DJT6 is the latest Amazon facility to organize with the Teamsters, joining over 200 drivers in Queens, New York and Amazon CDL drivers in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. To date, nearly 10,000 Amazon workers nationwide are demanding Amazon end its illegal union-busting and recognize the Teamsters Union.

