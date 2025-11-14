Amber F. McReynolds Re-Elected Chair of the Postal Service Board of Governors

Derek Kan re-elected to serve as vice chair

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During today's meeting of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, Amber F. McReynolds was unanimously re-elected by her fellow governors to serve as chair of the Board for a second term. The governors also unanimously re-elected Derek Kan to serve as vice chair for another term.

McReynolds has served on the Board of Governors since May 2021, following her confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve the remainder of a seven-year term that expires on Dec. 8, 2026. Previously, McReynolds was elected to serve as vice chairwoman of the Board on Nov. 14, 2023. Throughout 2025, she chaired the Board's Election Mail Committee and served on the Operations Committee.

Kan has served on the Board of Governors since May 2022, following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve the remainder of a seven-year term that expires on Dec. 8, 2028. He currently serves on the Board's Compensation and Governance Committee and the Operations Committee.

Bios of all the governors are available at: about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/.

