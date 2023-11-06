Amber Hall Named Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer of Cox Enterprises

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises announced today that Amber Hall has been named its chief compliance and privacy officer. In this new role, Hall will oversee the Compliance and Privacy team as part of the Cox Law and Policy Center of Excellence. This new team better positions Cox to scale support as business needs expand, standardize compliance and privacy strategies, and align tools, processes and programs.

"Amber's vast knowledge in this space, combined with her history as an authentic and highly respected leader, makes her the perfect fit for this role," said Jennifer Hightower, EVP and chief legal officer, Cox Enterprises. "Her many years of experience within our different businesses have positioned her with a unique and valuable understanding of what drives our company and the best ways to protect us from risk. I'm excited to have Amber lead this new team and I'm confident in her abilities to deliver positive outcomes for us for many years to come."

Hall previously served as Cox Communications vice president, chief compliance and privacy officer since rejoining the company in 2021. She first joined Cox Enterprises in 2011 and held the role of assistant general counsel, governance and compliance, and assistant secretary. In 2018, she moved to Wells Fargo Bank as vice president, senior counsel and assistant corporate secretary before promotion to the role of senior vice president, head of ethics office.

"I'm honored to be able to grow my career at a place that has surrounded me with such a strong foundation," said Hall. "I look forward to the opportunity to partner with this incredible team and drive the compliance and privacy strategy across our unique line of diverse businesses."

Hall is a board member at Hands On Atlanta and The Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. She received her Bachelor of Art's degree from Spelman College and her Doctor of Law from Vanderbilt University Law School.

About Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, health care, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $22 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

