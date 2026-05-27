Cox Enterprises' Jennifer Hightower Recognized for Legal Innovation and Leadership

Chief legal officer receives two prestigious honors that spotlight what's possible when innovation and people-first leadership go hand in hand

ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Hightower, executive vice president and chief legal officer at Cox Enterprises, has been recognized with two prestigious honors that underscore her leadership and innovation within the legal profession:

Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2026 Top Legal Innovator Award, part of its Corporate Counsel Awards

Jennifer Hightower, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Cox Enterprises

Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association's (GAPABA) 2026 Outstanding Leadership Award

Together, both recognitions demonstrate Cox Enterprises' commitment to forward‑thinking leadership, innovation and positive impact across the legal community.

Setting a new standard for legal innovation

In May, the Atlanta Business Chronicle named Hightower a Top Legal Innovator for transforming legal operations at Cox through the strategic use of artificial intelligence.

Under her leadership, the Cox legal team integrated into its operations Harvey AI, a purpose‑built artificial intelligence solution for legal and professional services. A seven‑week pilot demonstrated meaningful results, including:

Accelerated key legal processes

Reduced reliance on outside counsel

Anticipated annual savings of approximately 11,000 internal hours

An additional 2,500 billable hours saved from outside counsel

Hightower has also fostered a culture of innovation within the legal department by empowering teams to work more efficiently and effectively and encouraging attorneys to test and adopt emerging technologies.

Corporate Counsel Award recipients are selected through an independent editorial review and evaluated based on merit, professional achievements and contributions to their organizations and communities.

Honored for leadership and community impact

The GAPABA Outstanding Leadership Award recognizes chief legal officers who inspire their organizations while making a meaningful impact on colleagues and the broader Georgia legal community.

Hightower's selection reflects both her professional leadership and long‑standing commitment to service, reinforcing her dedication to mentorship, excellence and community engagement.

"Jennifer has led boldly and with a deep commitment to supporting her team and the Atlanta community," said Alina Lee, president of GAPABA and founding partner of Aspire Law. "The Cox legal department is known as a wonderful place to work, in large part because of her leadership and the tone she sets from the top."

Lee also highlighted Hightower's work to unify Cox's previously siloed legal teams into a single department—driving efficiency, collaboration and a stronger culture—as well as her advocacy for partnering with small, minority‑owned and women‑owned law firms.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is a global privately held company that owns, operates and invests in businesses across multiple industries including automotive, broadband and mobile, greenhouse agriculture, renewable energy, and journalism. Guided by its purpose to build a better future for this generation and the next, Cox's diverse family of businesses deliver solutions to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Since its founding in 1898, Cox Enterprises has been fueled by a relentless focus on innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to people, the planet and progress. To learn more about Cox's history and how it's shaping what's next, visit www.CoxEnterprises.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises