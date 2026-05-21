Cox Enterprises Reaches $3 Billion in Cleantech Investments

ATLANTA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises today announced that it has surpassed $3 billion in cleantech investments across advanced recycling, indoor agriculture, renewable resources and sustainable infrastructure. This milestone reflects more than a decade of investment in technologies designed to address some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Cox Enterprises has invested $3B+ in cleantech since 2007.

"Investing in cleantech that enhances our environmental impact is a core part of how Cox builds for the future," said Shereta Williams, executive vice president of Growth Operations at Cox Enterprises. "We've backed solutions that turn environmental challenges into opportunities — reducing waste, creating renewable resources, and scaling technologies that deliver lasting impact as well as strong returns."

Cleantech Investments Driving the $3 Billion Milestone

Cox Enterprises' $3 billion cleantech investment milestone supports a diverse portfolio of operating businesses, venture investments and partnership initiatives, including:

Cox Farms : The largest greenhouse operator in North America, Cox Farms produces more than 450 million pounds of fresh produce annually through its BrightFarms and Mucci Farms brands. The company advances indoor agriculture to improve food security, reduce transportation emissions and increase year‑round access to fresh produce using less land and water.

: The largest greenhouse operator in North America, Cox Farms produces more than 450 million pounds of fresh produce annually through its BrightFarms and Mucci Farms brands. The company advances indoor agriculture to improve food security, reduce transportation emissions and increase year‑round access to fresh produce using less land and water. Nexus Circular : A leader in advanced recycling, Nexus converts hard-to-recycle plastics into usable materials, diverting waste from landfills and waterways. To date, the company has recycled more than 30 million pounds of plastic, equivalent to approximately 2.2 billion plastic grocery bags.

: A leader in advanced recycling, Nexus converts hard-to-recycle plastics into usable materials, diverting waste from landfills and waterways. To date, the company has recycled more than 30 million pounds of plastic, equivalent to approximately 2.2 billion plastic grocery bags. Cox Cleantech Accelerator: Launched in Atlanta through a partnership with gener8tor and the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub, this program supports startups pioneering breakthrough climate and environmental solutions, having backed 15 companies to date. Each company receives a $250,000 investment from Cox Enterprises, along with pilot opportunities and commercial connections to support growth.

Sustainability Beyond Investment

In addition to its cleantech investments, Cox advances sustainability across its own operations through Cox Conserves, the company's national sustainability program. Established in 2007 by Jim Kennedy, chairman emeritus and chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation, the program has invested over $165 million in more than 500 environmental projects focused on energy, water, waste reduction and biodiversity.

By 2034, Cox Enterprises aims to:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1 million metric tons and source 80 percent of electricity from renewable energy

Replenish 1 billion gallons of water

Divert and return 1 billion pounds of materials, including post-consumer plastic, to the circular economy

Protect and restore land and ecosystems at scale

As Cox continues investing in cleantech innovations across its portfolio of businesses and holdings, the company remains focused on identifying breakthrough technologies, supporting visionary founders and delivering measurable impact.

By the Numbers:

$3 billion+ in cleantech investments

450 million pounds of produce grown annually by Cox Farms

30 million+ pounds of plastic recycled by Nexus Circular

$165 million invested through Cox Conserves since 2007

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is a global privately held company that owns, operates and invests in businesses across multiple industries including automotive, broadband and mobile, greenhouse agriculture, renewable energy, and journalism. Guided by its purpose to build a better future for this generation and the next, Cox's diverse family of businesses deliver solutions to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Since its founding in 1898, Cox Enterprises has been fueled by a relentless focus on innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to people, the planet and progress. To learn more about Cox's history and how it's shaping what's next, visit www.CoxEnterprises.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises