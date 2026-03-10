Amber Semiconductor Raises $30 Million Series C Financing to Accelerate Next-Generation Power Delivery Solutions for AI Data Centers

DUBLIN, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company pioneering the next generation power management for AI data centers, today announced the initial closing of its $30 million Series C financing round from new and existing investors.

The funding will be used to scale product development, expand customer engagements, and accelerate commercialization of Amber's breakthrough vertical power delivery solutions designed to power the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.

Amber Semiconductor is developing disruptive power architectures that fundamentally change the way power is delivered within datacenters to the AI processors. Amber's PowerTile™ technology allows backside placement on the server board, delivering power through a vertical path and reducing power distribution losses to the processor by more than 85%. As AI workloads continue to expand, Amber's solutions address critical challenges in power scalability, thermal management, and space constraints in modern AI data centers.

"AI data centers are entering a new era where power delivery is becoming a key performance differentiator," said Thar Casey, Founder and CEO of Amber Semiconductor. "This financing marks an important milestone as we continue to execute on our vision of transforming power delivery for AI. The strong support from our investors reflects growing confidence in our technology and the critical role it will play in enabling the next generation of AI computing."

The announcement follows Amber's recent successful tape-out of its PowerTile™ vertical power delivery solution, completed this January. By delivering power through a vertical path rather than traditional lateral distribution, Amber's PowerTile™ significantly improves efficiency and scalability for AI systems. AmberSemi will begin shipping to major customers in Q3 of 2026.

In addition, Amber will be chairing an industry session at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2026 in March, titled "Vertical Power for AI Data Centers". Presenting with Amber will be representatives from AMD, Nvidia, and Global Foundries. The session will highlight emerging trends, system-level innovations, and the growing importance of vertical power architectures shaping the future of AI infrastructure.

About Amber Semiconductor

Amber Semiconductor, based in Silicon Valley, is a fabless semiconductor company pioneering advanced power management solutions for AI data centers and more. With its breakthrough PowerTile™ technology, Amber's innovative vertical power delivery architecture delivers unprecedented power density and efficiency to high-performance processors such as AI, servers, and FPGAs in space-constrained applications.

With over 50 U.S. patents secured, Amber is a member of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) and is widely recognized for the impact of its technologies. The company has earned honors including Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech, consecutive Edison Awards for Innovation, inclusion in EE Times' 100 Startups Worth Watching, and more.

SOURCE AmberSemi