AmberSemi Announces Silicon Tape-Out of PowerTile™ Vertical Power Solution for AI Data Centers

Major milestone marks a disruptive shift in power delivery for next-generation AI Processors

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a fabless semiconductor company pioneering the next generation of power management for data centers, today announced the successful tape out of its AmberSemi PowerTile™ vertical power delivery solution designed specifically for AI processors in data centers.

The ultra-low-profile PowerTile™ is a 1,000 Amp vertical power device that can be mounted on the backside of a server board, directly beneath the processor. By delivering power through a vertical path rather than traditional lateral distribution, PowerTile™ reduces power distribution losses to the processor by more than 85%, significantly improving efficiency and scalability for AI systems.

"AmberSemi's PowerTile™ represents a paradigm change in the way power is distributed and delivered to AI processors in datacenters," said Thar Casey, CEO of AmberSemi. "Existing power architectures are struggling to scale with the rapidly increasing demands of next-generation AI processors, creating a bottleneck that limits system performance.

He continued, "PowerTile™ is the breakthrough the industry needs - delivering extremely high current in a compact form factor that can be mounted directly beneath the processor for a shorter, more efficient power path. This tape-out marks a critical inflection point, as we move toward commercialization."

PowerTile™ is a scalable solution designed to support CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and other high-performance processors requiring large current delivery in minimal space. Measuring just 20mm x 24mm x 1.68mm, a single PowerTile™ can deliver up to 1,000 Amps directly to the processor. Multiple devices can be paralled to scale beyond 10,000 Amps, enabling future AI processor platforms with unprecedented power demands.

In a related announcement, AmberSemi will chair an Industry Session at APEC 2026 (Applied Power Electronics Expo) to be held in March titled "Vertical Power for AI Data Centers." The session, which also includes speakers from AMD, Nvidia, and Global Foundries, will explore emerging power delivery architectures and trends shaping the future of AI infrastructure.

The PowerTile™ platform is being developed in close collaboration with leading chipmakers and data center ecosystem partners, aligned directly with next-generation processor roadmaps. AmberSemi expects to begin evaluation and testing with key partners later this year, with initial products shipping in material production volumes in 2027.

About AmberSemi

AmberSemi is a fabless semiconductor company pioneering advanced power management solutions for datacenters. With its breakthrough PowerTile™ technology, AmberSemi is able to improve power distribution and delivery to high-performance processors such as AI, Servers, and FPGAs in space-constrained applications.

With over 50 U.S. patents secured, AmberSemi's core innovations are engineered to meet the increasing power density needs of modern electronics. Headquartered in Dublin, California, the company is a voting member of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA). AmberSemi has been widely recognized for its impact, earning honors such as TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2021, Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech 2022, consecutive Edison Gold Awards for Innovation in 2023 and 2024, and inclusion in EE Times' 100 Startups Worth Watching.

