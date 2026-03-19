AmberSemi to Exhibit at APEC 2026, Showcasing New PowerTile™ Solutions to Solve AI Data Center Power Problems

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AmberSemi

Mar 19, 2026, 10:04 ET

The Company will also chair a technical Industry Session on driving high-power solutions for next-generation AI processors in data centers, alongside AMD, Nvidia, and Global Foundries

DUBLIN, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a fabless semiconductor company pioneering the next generation of power management for data centers, announced today its attendance at Applied Power Electronics Expo 2026 (APEC) at Booth #834 on the show floor. In addition, the company will chair an Industry Session at APEC titled "Vertical Power for AI Data Centers". Presenting with AmberSemi in its industry session will be representatives from AMD, Nvidia, and Global Foundries.

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AmberSemi APEC 2026 booth #834 and Industry Session IS30 Vertical Power for AI Data Centers, Room 205, Thursday 3-26, 10:20am
AmberSemi APEC 2026 booth #834 and Industry Session IS30 Vertical Power for AI Data Centers, Room 205, Thursday 3-26, 10:20am

Amber will be demonstrating at APEC its unique PowerTile products with a variety of power ranges, as well as reference designs for common power configurations and AI processors up to 6,000A at Booth #834. These products allow for backside placement on a board, delivering power through a vertical path, significantly reducing power distribution losses to allow for the new power demand of AI processors. In addition to the booth demonstrations, Amber will have a suite for private meetings. If you are interested in scheduling a private meeting please email, [email protected] as space is limited.

The Industry Session titled "IS30 - Vertical Power for AI Data Centers", as noted in the APEC 2026 website Industry Sessions | APEC, will begin on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 10:20 am CT in Room 205 with speakers from AmberSemi, AMD, Nvidia, and Global Foundries.

www.ambersi.com

About AmberSemi

Amber Semiconductor, based in Silicon Valley, is a fabless semiconductor company pioneering advanced power management solutions for AI data centers and more. With its breakthrough PowerTile™ technology, Amber's innovative vertical power delivery architecture delivers unprecedented power density and efficiency to high-performance processors such as AI, servers, and FPGAs in space-constrained applications.

With over 50 U.S. patents secured, Amber is a member of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) and is widely recognized for the impact of its technologies. The company has earned honors including Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech, consecutive Edison Awards for Innovation, inclusion in EE Times' 100 Startups Worth Watching, and more.

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